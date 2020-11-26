If you’ve been overhearing conversations about CBD at your local dog park, you’re not alone. CBD products for pets have exploded over the last eighteen months, following widespread relaxation of cannabis and hemp laws. But why would you want to give your dog anything made from a plant known for its intoxicating effects?
Here’s the deal on the current laws surrounding CBD for dogs, as well as the reasons behind the popularity of cannabis-containing products.
What is CBD Oil for Dogs?
With its mysterious acronym and seeming ability to pop up in just about every kind of product imaginable (think tinctures, topicals, treats —the list is endless), understanding exactly what CBD is can be tricky, but it’s benefits are pretty clear.
Cannabis plants are generally known for two of their constituent compounds: THC and CBD. Both of these compounds are called cannabinoids: chemicals that can interact with dogs' endocannabinoid system to produce a range of full-body effects. In fact, cannabis contains around one hundred different cannabinoid compounds.
CBD has become popular for its ability to produce cannabis’s anti-inflammatory and anxiety-reducing effects, according to CBD Oil for Dogs guide, without the intoxicating high associated with THC. This makes CBD far easier to incorporate into a daily routine, hence its increasing appearances in so many food and cosmetic products.
The law
The US Farm Bill is a big deal for anyone growing, processing, and selling food crops and farmed products across the country. Reviewed every five years and overseen by the United States Department of Agriculture, the bill sets out federal requirements for farmers and manufacturers on a wide range of topics—everything from food safety to international trade.
The last major review of the Farm Bill came in 2018, and with it, a new classification for the cultivation and sale of hemp. Today, it’s federally legal to grow, sell, transport, and buy hemp cannabis across state & provincial lines (minus a small number of minor state-specific addendums), in both the USA & Canada. With most dog-specific CBD oil being made from hemp, this opened the floodgates for manufacturers, spurring on CBD’s popularity, first for humans, now with our four-legged friends quickly following suit.
The Farm Bill amendments sit within a wider perspective shift on cannabis across many parts of the US, with the vast majority of states now offering legal, medical, or decriminalized use of all cannabis products.
What is hemp, exactly?
Historically, cannabis plants were perhaps most often viewed as a material for construction and textiles. Key cannabis products included ropes, sails, and clothing, all made with cannabis thanks to the plant’s high tensile strength and ability to hold its shape. Note that hemp oil is different from CBD oil from hemp.
When cannabis is grown for use in textiles, cooking (hemp seed oil) or other everyday purposes, it’s known as hemp. Official classification as Industrial Hemp means that a plant must contain less than 0.3 percent THC. This makes them legal under the Farm Bill, as well as incapable of producing intoxication, no matter how they are consumed.
Hemp is one of two general categories of the cannabis plant. The other category is marijuana. Marijuana plants are bred to produce THC-rich flowers, which when ingested, can produce a range of psychoactive effects. Dogs don’t like anything made with marijuana cannabis!
Ok, but why are people giving CBD to their dogs?
As more and more people have begun to incorporate cannabis into their lifestyles, there’s been an increasing awareness of the plant as more than simply a recreational drug. Today, cannabis—and CBD in particular—is amassing a growing body of scientific and anecdotal evidence supporting its ability to reduce pain, regulate mood, and protect the body against inflammatory flare-ups and seizures.
With the pivoting of cannabis from an illicit drug to an accepted wellness supplement, it’s only natural that many pet owners have begun to wonder whether the same benefits might apply to their furry friends. A look at some of the most common issues and ailments facing dogs reveals why the right amount of CBD oil offers an ideal treatment for so many:
Anxiety: Often in the form of separation anxiety
Skin conditions: Often due to inflammation
Joint pain: Mostly as a result of hip dysplasia or osteoarthritis
Seizures: Some breeds are highly prone to irregular fits or epilepsy
Backing up CBD’s credentials when it comes to these conditions is the fact that dogs and humans (and almost all mammals) share a highly similar endocannabinoid system. This means that the internal mechanisms by which CBD functions are nearly identical in dogs and their owners.
How much should you trust CBD recommendations?
Like any new product that quickly builds in popularity, there are good sources and good use-cases of CBD, and there are also bad actors and inappropriate use-cases. As a result, it’s important to take your time and make well-informed decisions before introducing CBD products to your dog.
First, be clear on your dog’s needs, and whether CBD is likely to offer any benefit. CBD products may help with any inflammatory condition—so, that might mean one-off or acute issues such as seasonal allergies, skin irritations, or post-surgery recovery. It may also mean ongoing or chronic conditions such as anxiety and arthritis.
Second, know what type of CBD to look for, and where to buy it from. While Amazon or your friend’s Uncle might be convenient, they’re not recommended sources of legitimate CBD. In general, you should be looking for organic certified oils made from hemp (not marijuana or vague ‘cannabis’) using CO2 extraction and without chemical additives.
Summary
Put today’s laws and new opinions of CBD products together, and it’s no wonder that every man and his dog seems to have a CBD story up their sleeve. Increased demand has spawned an ever growing market of CBD products advertised specifically for dogs, which can make it difficult for owners to tell the real deal from bogus marketing claims—or worse, potentially unsafe products.
That’s why people like us are doing the hard work of sifting through every CBD oil on the market, finding the best CBD oils for dogs so that owners can be extra confident in using these supplements on their pets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.