Members of the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate, for the first time ever, separately approved a pair of adult-use marijuana legalization measures today.
Senate Bill 1406 and House Bill 2312 legalize the responsible use and personal cultivation of cannabis by adults ages 21 and older, provide for the automatic expungement process of certain marijuana-related offenses, and establish a regulatory framework for commercial cannabis production, manufacturing, testing, and retail sales. The bills also earmark a portion of revenue to pre-kindergarten programs for at-risk youth as well as for public health programs.
HB 2312 was approved by the House of Delegates by a 55 to 42 vote, sending it on to the Senate for further consideration. The Senate later approved SB 1406 by a 23 to 15 vote, which will now be transmitted to the House.
Commenting on the historic votes, NORML Development Director Jenn Michelle Pedini -- who also serves as the executive Director of Virginia NORML -- said: “Virginians have been clear in their support for this issue and Governor Northam agrees, it is time to legalize the responsible use of cannabis by adults in the Commonwealth. And while today’s historic votes seek to put this majority public opinion into practice, there still remains much work to be done by NORML and others to ensure that Virginia gets it right and implements legislation that is expeditious and just.”
The bill passages come on the day of Virginia’s key crossover deadline, when bills must be transmitted to the opposing chamber.
The two versions of the bills differ slightly from one another. Lawmakers will likely resolve those issues later in the session in a conference committee.
Separate legislative measures facilitating the expunging of past records, expanding medical cannabis, and protecting certain employees who use cannabis in their off-hours from discrimination in the workplace were also approved by their respective chambers of origin and will now cross over to the opposing chamber.
Just-released statewide polling data shows that 68% of registered voters in Virginia, including majorities of Democrats and Republicans, support legalizing marijuana for adults.
###
NORML advocates for changes in public policy so that the responsible possession and use of marijuana by adults is no longer subject to criminal penalties. NORML further advocates for a regulated commercial cannabis market so that activities involving the for-profit production and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis products are safe, transparent, consumer-friendly, and are subject to state and/or local licensure. Finally, NORML advocates for additional changes in legal and regulatory policies so that those who use marijuana responsibly no longer face either social stigma or workplace discrimination, and so that those with past criminal records for marijuana-related violations have the opportunity to have their records automatically expunged.
Find out more at norml.org and read our Fact Sheets on the most common misconceptions and myths regarding reform efforts around the country
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.