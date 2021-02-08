Longtime Boardmember and Legalization Advocate Elected to Top Role
Washington, DC: Members of NORML’s Board of Directors have elected TV show host and travel guidebook author Rick Steves to serve as the organization’s board’s chair for 2021. NORML (a/k/a the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) is the nation’s oldest and most widely known marijuana legalization advocacy organization.
“For me, my work with NORML is a civic duty. I care about fighting racism; about replacing a black market that empowers and enriches gangs and organized crime with a legal one that produces good jobs and lots of tax revenue; and about defending our civil liberty to simply enjoy the recreational use of marijuana if we want to,” stated NORML Board Chair Rick Steves.
He continued: “I have served on NORML’s board for many years and I have spent the past few election seasons successfully campaigning around the country for legalization ballot initiatives. It seems to me that all of this hard work may be coming to an exciting climax this year. Our federal government may be about to deschedule marijuana, thereby recognizing that each state has the right to regulate pot as its citizens see fit. That’s why I’m more excited than ever about what lies ahead and that’s why I’m honored to have been elected to serve as the Chair of NORML’s Board of Directors for 2021.”
Commenting on Steve’s elevation to the position of NORML Board Chair, Executive Director Erik Altieri said, “There is no one person better equipped to lead NORML through what is shaping up to be one of the most consequential years in the history of marijuana policy reform. Rick Steves is a passionate and powerful advocate for moving away from our nation’s failed prohibitionist policies and toward a new sensible approach to marijuana legalization and regulation. This year, several states are poised to approve adult-use legalization through the legislative process. In addition, we have a new, supportive Congress ready to seriously debate repealing federal marijuana prohibition. Rick’s leadership will be crucial toward ensuring that these efforts are successful and that the voices of America’s tens of millions of responsible cannabis consumers are heard.”
About Rick Steves: Rick Steves is a popular public television host, a best-selling guidebook author, and an outspoken activist who encourages Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel. He is the founder and owner of Rick Steves' Europe, a travel business with a tour program that brings more than 30,000 people to Europe annually. Rick lives and works in his hometown of Edmonds, Washington, where his office window overlooks his old junior high school.
About NORML: Since its founding in 1970, NORML has provided a voice in the public policy debate for those Americans who oppose marijuana prohibition and favor an end to the practice of arresting marijuana consumers. A nonprofit public-interest advocacy group, NORML represents the interests of the tens of millions of Americans who use marijuana responsibly.
