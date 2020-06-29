Since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp’s resurgence in American society has been nothing short of rapid and all-encompassing. Hemp-derived CBD products have become a type of fad, leading to increased demand for market-legal hemp with large swathes of budding farmers looking to cash in on the craze. That said, 2019 was a year of setbacks for farming operations – hot crops, unpredictable weather patterns, blight, nebulous regulations, and an over saturated market to name a few pertinent examples. Will agricultural setbacks and ever-changing consumer preferences slow down hemp’s endless growth? Yes and no.
According to multiple experts in the hemp industry, 2020 is shaping up to be a mixed bag of expanding markets and entrepreneurial casualties. For one, consumer demand for CBD products has only increased as we head into 2020. It has been projected that the CBD industry could reach a valuation of $2.75 billion with the number of ingestible CBD products increasing by 250% or more – that’s definitely good news for hemp. Market data only gives us one look at an increasingly complicated industry. A lot of folks will not get a slice of the pie.
Hemp farmers have spent the last two years acquainting themselves with the nuances of large-scale hemp operations. First and foremost, hemp operations require a large cash investment up front with no guarantee of a return, making investments shaky propositions. Besides environmental challenges, the biggest specter looming over hemp growers is tightened regulatory controls. As of this moment, the FDA has avoided passing a comprehensive set of regulations for the industry – folks call it the Wild West for a reason. The concern here is that smaller and medium-sized farming operations will be unable to procure the investment needed to meet regulatory standards, effectively pricing them out. Conversely, larger, established hemp growers will have the cash flow to utilize cutting edge genetics, test their products for purity, and obtain licenses.
All of this indicates that hemp’s future in the American marketplace could be compicated. If we look purely at the numbers, the hemp craze is far from over. CBD and hemp-derived products are flying off the shelves of dispensaries, grocery stores, and gas stations. Arguably, it is smaller hemp growers that will experience losses as market competition increases and more producers are priced out. In this case, success goes hand in hand with failure.
Story courtesy https://hempfarmermagazine.net/
Photo courtesy of The Times and Democrat
