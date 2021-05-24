TheCannMan, LLC, a full service cannabis distribution company in Virginia, is excited to launch its’ multi-dimensional website, www.thecannman.com.
TheCanMan, LLC is a company that is specifically focused on hemp in its many forms and uses. This includes information that is important to the trade, as well as the consumer.
According to Scott McStacy, Chief Operating Officer (COO) “We are dedicated to offering the finest consumer products and “cannacoutremonts” at a fair price. Smokable flower, Delta 8 including edibles, Oils, Tinctures, Salves and Creams are among the premium products available through the company.”
McStacy is a registered hemp grower in the State of Virginia, sits on the board at The Virginia Hemp Coalition, is a member in CannaBizVA, and has an extensive background in cannabis genetics sales and implementation. His main goal is to stay ahead of industry issues and trends and keep his customers and the general public informed and educated about cannabis and its many benefits.
He says, “Providing information to industry clients, retailers and members of the general public is our larger mission.
We are interested in educating audiences in three main areas:
- Defining and explaining the human Endocannabinoid System, a metabolic system within the human body that is a working mechanism for cannabis and its many effects.
- Defining and explaining Cannabinoids, compounds that are active in the Endocannabinoid System and are found naturally in the body, and in cannabis.
- And, thirdly, Virginia’s Legislative process and what it means for the health of our customers, as well as their businesses in light of pending legalization of intoxicating cannabis.”
The website’s regular blog postings, along with social media outlets, will play a major role in disseminating significant and up-to-date legislative and scientific news and industry trends! Blog topics hone in on the most current areas of interest, such as:
*Efficacy of cannabinoids in treating Fibromyalgia
*The Long-Term, Prospective, Therapeutic Impact of Cannabis on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
*Cannabis Treatment of Autism in Children: A Literature Revie
*CBM Cannabinoid Based Medicine and the older generation
