The 4th Annual Southern Hemp Expo (SHE4) is Almost Here!

Tickets for the largest hemp exposition and trade show in the Southeastern US are going fast.
|Tickets for the largest hemp exposition and trade show in the Southeastern US are going fast, but Early Bird pricing is still in effect through the end of July. Take advantage of these rates and enjoy robust programming about all things hemp, with new speakers such as author and regenerative hemp farmer Doug Fine joining the lineup for the 3-day show.
What: 4th Annual Southern Hemp Expo
Dates: August 18-20, 2022
Where: The Fairgrounds Nashville, 625 Smith Ave, Nashville, TN 37203
Exhibitor Inquiries: https://www.southernhempexpo.com/registration/
More Information: https://www.southernhempexpo.com
Early Bird Discount: Discounted Tickets on Sale Now Until July 31st
NASHVILLE, TN (July 26, 2022) – In its return to Music City, USA, SHE4 begins with a welcome reception on August 18, followed by two full days of interaction with industry leaders and agronomic researchers, an Experience Hemp exhibition hall and the Nashville Hemp Food & Beverage Fair & Music Festival on Saturday, August 20, featuring local music and hemp-based foods and beverages.
“Four years after industrial hemp was legalized in the 2018 Farm Bill, we are seeing our industry expand from a focus on wellness and cannabinoids to the multiple industrial uses of hemp including textiles, building materials, bioplastics, paper and packaging, biofuel and superfoods,” said Morris Beegle, Southern Hemp Expo organizer and president and founder of We Are for Better Alternatives (WAFBA). “New this year, SHE features a special focus on smokable hemp flower companies and a chance for the public to explore hemp superfoods and beverages while listening to Nashville’s famous music,” he added.
Early Bird Tickets
Purchase your tickets now to take advantage of discounted pricing through the end of July.
Ticketing options for the conference include:
– Premium All-Access Ticket – Includes both conference days, B2B trade show and all networking parties. $199 Early Bird (Regular $249).
– Business and Innovation Conference – (Friday, Aug. 19) Includes 2-Day Expo Hall access and networking luncheon. $99 Early Bird (Regular $149).
– Farm & Soil Science Symposium – (Saturday, Aug. 20) Includes 2-Day Expo Hall access and networking luncheon. $99 Early Bird (Regular $149).
– 2-Day Expo Hall Pass – Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20. $49 Early Bird (Regular $75).
|A new addition to the speaker lineup, Doug Fine has been cultivating hemp for food and seed-building for the majority of his life, as well as educating students on hemp at Sterling College in Vermont. Fine brings a unique voice to SHE4’s diverse group of speakers, bringing humor to his work and advocacy. He defines himself as a “solar-powered goat herder, comedic investigative journalist, bestselling author, and pioneer voice in regenerative farming, including cannabis/hemp.”
He is also an award-winning culture and climate correspondent from five continents (for NPR, the New York Times, and the Washington Post, among others). His books include American Hemp Farmer, Hemp Bound, Too High to Fail, Farewell, My Subaru (a Boston Globe Bestseller), Not Really An Alaskan Mountain Man, and First Legal Harvest, a monograph printed on hemp paper. Willie Nelson calls Doug’s work “a blueprint for the America of the future.” The Washington Post says of Doug’s work, “Fine is a storyteller in the mold of Douglas Adams.” Visit Doug Fine’s website to learn more about his inspiring work, lifetime commitment to hemp agriculture, United Nations testimony, television appearances, TED Talk’s and more at dougfine.com.
In addition to Fine, Southern Hemp Expo will feature hemp plastics and CBD pioneer Paul Benhaim; fourth-generation farmer and Founder of Hempfinity, Patrick Brown; Patrick Atagi, Director of the National Industrial Hemp Council; Dr. Bridget Williams, M.D., Founder of Green Harvest Health and author of Courage in Cannabis; Jonathan Miller, Counsel for the U.S. Hemp Roundtable; Janel Ralph, Founder and CEO of Harmony; hemp economist Beau Whitney; Morgan Tweet, COO of IND Hemp and Executive Director of the Hemp Feed Coalition; internationally renowned hemp and cannabis attorney Bob Hoban of Clark Hill; Frederick Cawthon, Director of the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee; and many more. For a complete list of speakers, please visit https://www.southernhempexpo.com/speakers/.
Exhibitor and Sponsor Opportunities
Limited exhibitor and sponsor opportunities are still available to showcase businesses among hemp industry leaders and entrepreneurs in medicinal/wellness, cannabinoids, smokable flower, textiles, nonwovens, building materials, automotive, food and fuel, paper, bioplastics, biochar and soil amendments, carbon solutions, blockchain/ crypto/ NFTs, banking/payment processing, printing and packaging, equipment, and more.
About WAFBA and Colorado Hemp Company
We Are For Better Alternatives (WAFBA) is committed to researching and developing better alternatives so that hemp can once again thrive, prosper, and help individuals and communities throughout America and around the globe. The Colorado Hemp Company, the producer of the 4th Annual Southern Hemp Expo (SHE4), is a leading organization for the advancement and advocacy of hemp farming, processing, production, innovation, education, and legalization in the USA. The entire team is committed to researching and developing alternatives so that hemp can once again thrive and help individuals and communities throughout America and around the globe.
Contact
Steven Hoffman, Compass Natural, 303.807.1042, steve@compassnaturalmarketing.com
Morris Beegle, WAFBA, 970.541.0448, info@southernhempexpo.com
