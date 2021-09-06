Investigators affiliated with the California Institute of Behavioral Neurosciences and Psychology reviewed 22 scientific papers specific to the use of either cannabis or synthetic cannabinoids in FM patients.
Authors concluded: “[T]he data suggest that the use of cannabinoids and cannabis carries limited side effects in the treatment of FM, and they can also improve some common and debilitating symptoms associated with FM, thus making them an adequate potential treatment option, when other treatment lines have been exhausted.”
Cannabis use is frequently reported by patients with fibromyalgia, and the results of several human trials indicate that cannabinoids provide therapeutic relief to patients with fibromyalgia. Most recently, observational trial data published in February reported that the long-term use of various types of cannabis preparations was associated with significant improvements in pain and other symptoms in patients with refractory fibromyalgia.
Full text of the study, “A systematic review of fibromyalgia and recent advancements in treatment: Is medicinal cannabis a new hope?” appears in Cureus. Additional information on the use of cannabis in patients with FM is available from NORML.
