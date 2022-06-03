Rep. Jon Hardister Passes Industrial Hemp Legislation
Raleigh, NC - Yesterday Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford) presented SB 455 - Conform Hemp with Federal Law - which aligns North Carolina law with federal law on industrial hemp. Back in 2015, the General Assembly passed a law to create a pilot program to allow farmers to grow and retailers to sell industrial hemp products. There was a provision in the law stipulating that the pilot program would dissolve if the federal government removed hemp from the list of controlled substance, which has now happened, brining our pilot program to an end.
Without the passage of this bill, the hemp industry would be shut down in North Carolina. This means farmers would have to stop growing it and retailers would have to remove the products from their shelves. As a result, the rug would be pulled out from the industry at the end of this month (June 30) when our pilot program expires.
As a reminder, hemp is in the same plant species as cannabis, but it contains low levels of THC, the component that causes a psychoactive reaction. Per federal law, hemp products cannot contain more than 0.3 percent THC.
Most of these products are in the form of CBD oils and various consumable products, such as protein bars, cereals and coffee. You have probably seen them in many grocery stores and other retail establishments.
Many consumers believe these products have health benefits, and as such, I believe it is prudent to keep these products on the market as a consumer choice. In addition to supporting retailers and generating taxes, it also supports farmers who grow the product.
Passing this bill will not change anything that is currently happening in North Carolina. It simply aligns us with federal law and continue the status quo. The hemp products that you are seeing in stores will continue to be available.
The bill passes the House on a 86-25 vote and is now pending in the Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.