Boston, MA: More than six-in-ten Americans say that legalizing marijuana for adults is a “good idea.,” according to nationwide polling data compiled by Emerson College Polling.
Pollsters surveyed respondents about a series of public policy issues that are anticipated to be taken up by the Democratic-controlled Congress and whether they thought these policies were generally a good idea or a bad idea.
Of all the policy issues discussed by pollsters, respondents’ support was strongest for legalizing cannabis. Sixty-one percent of those surveyed, including 74 percent of Democrats and 60 percent of Independents (but only 46 percent of Republicans), categorized legalization as a “good idea.”
By contrast, only 55 percent of respondents said that establishing new pathways for citizenship was a good idea, and only 54 percent backed raising the federal minimum wage to $15.00 per hour.
Previous polling compiled by Gallup, Pew, and others have reported that a super-majority of Americans endorse legalizing marijuana.
NORML advocates for changes in public policy so that the responsible possession and use of marijuana by adults is no longer subject to criminal penalties. NORML further advocates for a regulated commercial cannabis market so that activities involving the for-profit production and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis products are safe, transparent, consumer-friendly, and are subject to state and/or local licensure. Finally, NORML advocates for additional changes in legal and regulatory policies so that those who use marijuana responsibly no longer face either social stigma or workplace discrimination, and so that those with past criminal records for marijuana-related violations have the opportunity to have their records automatically expunged.
