Patients with Chronic Back Pain Reduce Their Opioid Use Following Initiation of Medical Cannabis Therapy

Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.