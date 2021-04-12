Where: Virtual Discord celebration for all of North Carolina’s past, present, and future cannabis advocates.
Date: April 20, 2021
Time: 7:30PM
RSVP: www.ncnorml.org/420
Erik Altieri, Executive Director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) presented the award in “Recognition of the Important Role Of Volunteer Activists Organized as NORML Chapters in the Fight to Legalize Marijuana.”
Zac Lentz, North Carolina NORML Board Chair says, “the team is so honored and proud to be recognized as outstanding out of 55 amazing chapters across the country. There is always room for more volunteers and North Carolina NORML becomes stronger with each new team member.”
“Part of North Carolina NORML’s organizational success is revealed in a recent Elon Poll that found only 18% of North Carolinians oppose medical cannabis. Up until this year the General Assembly has denied the liberty of a large majority of voters who support access to medical cannabis. North Carolinians are ready to be liberated from prohibition. A possible surprise to legislators is that 64% of Republicans support medical cannabis” Lentz says.
This past summer, North Carolina NORML called the attention of the Governor’s Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice to the effects of criminalizing cannabis, citing a report by the ACLU.
North Carolina has limited a CBD regulatory structure that could be expanded to a traditional medical cannabis model and ensure that health providers can leverage expertise only in their scope of practice to decide if cannabis therapies would benefit their patients. Access to cannabis would shift from the unregulated, untaxed black market, which increases crime, into a taxable, regulated market. A regulated market can ensure that cannabis isn’t contaminated with dangerous drugs, pesticides, mycotoxins, or other contaminants, and is accurately labeled so health providers can recommend correct dosages for individuals and their conditions.
“Every adult in North Carolina should have the same rights as 36 other states to access high-quality, effective medical cannabis,” maintains Katrina Wesson, North Carolina NORML Executive Director.
NC NORML (North Carolina National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) mission is to “educate, empower, and activate North Carolinians - including elected officials - to honor the individual liberty of adult consumers to responsibly use and/or grow cannabis for medical and/or personal purposes.” Find out more at www.NCNORML.org###
