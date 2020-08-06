Today the National Hemp Association (NHA) announced that it has formed a new Standing Committee Of Hemp Organizations. The action represents an outreach to a hemp industry that has been recently impacted by a variety of factors, from COVID-19, drastic drops in commodity prices, challenges building industry processing and infrastructure, and public scrutiny of some non-profits in the industry. “NHA wishes to create unity and progress and execute in a manner that continues its several years of successful industry support and organization building”, said NHA Chair Geoff Whaling.
The NHA Board has invited Joe Kirkpatrick to Chair this Standing Committee. He will be a volunteer and have his expenses reimbursed. Organizations joining the Committee will incur no cost to join and be provided with additional input into the strategy executed at the NHA, and receive additional support on their own objectives that align with those of the NHA.
NHA’s Treasurer Alex Seleznov stated, “We have discussed for several years how to best grow the organization and solicit more input without overwhelming our organization or negatively impacting its focus. We have looked at other concepts being utilized like State Chapters and Advisory roles and determined this application and time was the perfect way to grow the organization.”
“We have so many new initiatives and announcements forthcoming, and I couldn’t be more excited to have this new way to elevate the voices of other like-minded hemp non-profit organizations“ said Executive Director Erica Stark.
“While each hemp producing state can be characterized differently by laws, climate, culture, processes or target applications, the potential to join the best efforts from across the nation to create a federal framework to supercharge the burgeoning United States hemp industry is an opportunity few are granted in their careers,” said Joe Kirkpatrick. “I’m honored to be able to serve as a conduit for the back-breaking energy and creative thinking being applied across the entire value chain of the variety of hemp uses - from seeds to food, fuel, fiber, paper, medicine and building products. The hemp future is bright and the states, native tribes and territories of our union are ground zero.”
About the National Hemp Association:
NHA is a non-profit corporation, based in Washington D.C . with more than 50,000 supporters and members, is dedicated to the development of the domestic hemp industry. This goal will be attained by coordinating legislation, agricultural organizations, farmers, processors, manufacturers, and retailers. The promotion of the hemp industry is congruent with the desire to improve the environment through production and utilization of hemp farming and products. We see a direct relationship between the products we use and stewardship of the land. www.nationalhempassociation.org
About Joe Kirkpatrick:
Joe Kirkpatrick has been the lead lobbyist for Tennessee’s hemp industry since 2016, serving as the President and CEO of the Tennessee Growers Coalition, a 527 state political action committee, specifically representing the interests of hemp farmers. Tennessee, during his tenure, has created a hemp program that is second to none globally. Joe has accumulated a catalogue of transformative, model legislation and rules to share with willing state governments, including key pieces of criminal justice and civil rights reforms related to hemp possession and use.
