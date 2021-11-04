New NORML Book Summarizing Hundreds of Studies Assessing the Safety and Efficacy of Cannabis for Patients Now Available on Kindle
Washington, DC: NORML is pleased to announce that its newly updated and revised publication, Clinical Applications for Cannabis & Cannabinoids: A Review of the Recent Scientific Literature, 2000 — 2021, is now available for download on the Kindle app. Proceeds from the purchase of the new book directly fund NORML’s cannabis advocacy efforts.
This updated edition reviews over 450 peer-reviewed studies assessing the safety and efficacy of either whole-plant cannabis or individual cannabinoids in 23 different patient populations, including autism, chronic pain, diabetes, fibromyalgia, migraine, and post-traumatic stress.
“NORML has long advocated for the enactment of evidence-based marijuana policies,” said the book’s chief author, NORML’s Deputy Director Paul Armentano. “When it comes to addressing questions specific to the safety and therapeutic efficacy of cannabis, this publication provides the evidence that patients and their physicians – as well as lawmakers – need to know.”
Since NORML issued the previous edition of this report in 2017, scientists have published thousands of studies relevant to the medicinal properties of cannabis. This is reflected in NORML’s latest publication, which highlights nearly 100 newly published studies — making it one of the most up-to-date and comprehensive compendiums on the utility of medical cannabis available.
Despite claimsby some that marijuana has yet to be subject to adequate scientific scrutiny, scientific interest in cannabis has increased exponentially in recent years. In 2020, researchers worldwide published a record 3,500+ scientific papers on the subject of cannabis, according to data compiled by the National Library of Medicine and PubMed.gov. So far this year, scientists have published over 3,600 papers. In all, PubMed now cites over 38,000 scientific papers on the topic of cannabis.
In addition to being available digitally on Amazon, softcover copies of Clinical Applications for Cannabis & Cannabinoids are also available for pre-order in the NORML Store.
NORML advocates for changes in public policy so that the responsible possession and use of marijuana by adults is no longer subject to criminal penalties. NORML further advocates for a regulated commercial cannabis market so that activities involving the for-profit production and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis products are safe, transparent, consumer-friendly, and are subject to state and/or local licensure. Finally, NORML advocates for additional changes in legal and regulatory policies so that those who use marijuana responsibly no longer face either social stigma or workplace discrimination, and so that those with past criminal records for marijuana-related violations have the opportunity to have their records automatically expunged.
