Show Producers Chart Course for the Future with Expanded Initiatives
NoCo Hemp Expo Producers Unveil Expanded Multimedia Platforms to Further Educate, Advance and Unite the Industrial Hemp Community, Including a Year in Review Virtual Conference & Trade Show, a Hemp-Themed Digital Magazine, Podcasts, Weekly Newsletter and More.
Denver, CO (June 24, 2020) – On the heels of this month’s Experience Hemp SUMMER SOLSTICE Virtual Conference & Trade Show, event producers have announced new dates for the NoCoHemp Expo, which will now take place March 25-27, 2021. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, show organizers have had to shift plans in 2020 and remain optimistic in order for the industry and community to flourish. Originally scheduled for March 2020, and then rescheduled for this coming August, organizers made the hard decision to push NoCo7 to 2021, due to guidelines and event regulations set forth by the City of Denver.
“The decision to reschedule NoCo7 was not easy and was made over a period of time. The industry and our community’s wellbeing is at the top of mind, and in order to protect the health and safety of everyone attending, we had to make the decision to move the conference to next year,” said Morris Beegle, Let’s Talk Hemp Media Co-founder and Producer of NoCo Hemp Expo. "We are looking forward to an in-person event, but will continue to plan virtual events that positively impact our industry, including a fall event that will coincide with this year’s harvest. We also plan to expand upon our Let’s Talk Hemp digital magazine, and will create new multimedia platforms to inform, educate and unite the hemp community.”
NoCo7’s venue will remain the same and will take place at the famed National Western Complex, Denver, Colorado. Stay tuned for additional details on NoCo7 at www.nocohempexpo.com.
Recent SUMMER SOLSTICE Conference Highlights Innovation; Call for Unity
As the producers of NoCo Hemp Expo have pivoted and found ways to serve the growing hemp community during the coronavirus pandemic, the recently held Experience Hemp SUMMER SOLSTICE was well received. Insightful conversations on industrial uses of the entire hemp plant and technological advancements were primary themes throughout the virtual event that was held June 16-19, 2020.
Beegle added, "We're committed to helping the hemp industry thrive. The Experience Hemp SUMMER SOLSTICE Virtual Conference & Expo solidified the need for our community to gather and share ideas while navigating these uncertain times."
Participants accessed six live webcast Supersessions, which covered important topics relevant to the industrial hemp market today. More than thirty guest speakers, including presenting sponsor PureHemp Technologies, kicked off conversations centered on the evolution of hemp and its potential during these ever-changing times.
Among the highlights included an earnest discussion on the arbitrary .3% vs. the 1% solution in which hemp advocates declared the current ruling as a roadblock for farmers. "We need to change federal guidelines while working with the USDA. We can do that by telling the stories of the farmers. Their stories will hopefully get us there so we can stop decriminalizing the pioneers of our industry. Without the farmers, we have nothing,” says Doug Fine, bestselling author, hemp farmer, and renowned industry advocate.
Beegle agreed, “There is so much passion in our industry, and this .3% burden should not be on the farmer’s shoulders. Our only option in getting legislation passed is to stand together. We know there is a better solution out there, we need to unite on all fronts."
Additionally, panelists discussed hemp’s potential for fiber, textiles, building materials and more, and addressed hemp as a key ingredient for food sovereignty. Participants also heard from investors regarding hemp's economic outlook and viability as a commodity beyond the CBD market.
Fall Event – WAFBA Virtual Conference and Trade Show
We Are For Better Alternatives (WAFBA), in conjunction with NoCo Hemp Expo and Let's Talk Hemp media are also pleased to announce plans for a third virtual event coming this fall on November 11-13, 2020. Details and registration will open soon.
About Let’s Talk Hemp Media
Let's Talk Hemp is a leading media platform that focuses on “Changing the Cannabis Conversation.” We curate news, education, and information about hemp and cannabis to our podcast listeners, newsletter subscribers, and digital magazine readers so that they can learn more about the industry and get tips and tricks on the latest technologies. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and learn about everything from legal updates, farming, production, and new products entering the hemp and cannabis space. Let's Talk Hemp is a publication of the Colorado Hemp Company (a division of We Are For Better Alternatives WAFBA) focused specifically on the subject of industrial hemp and cannabis. Let’s Talk Hemp features news globally and shares the benefits of cannabis on health, energy, manufacturing, and the planet (HEMP).
About Colorado Hemp Company
The Colorado Hemp Company, the producer of the 7th Annual NoCo Hemp Expo (NoCo7), is a leading organization for the advancement and advocacy of hemp farming, processing, production, innovation, education, and legalization in the USA. The entire team is committed to researching and developing alternatives so that hemp can once again thrive and help individuals and communities throughout America and around the globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.