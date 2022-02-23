Living with CBD – Latest trends for 2022:
In recent years, the cannabis industry has gone through immense changes that have changed how people look at cannabis products. TODAY, the CBD industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry deemed to grow more prominent in the future. To gain more popularity and come into the mainstream market, the CBD industry has to go through many hurdles. Some hurdles include marketing in regular channels and approval for using standard payment methods.
Below we will be discussing some of the latest trends for CBD in 2022.
CBD, hemp, and collagen are gaining immense popularity:
CBD, hemp, and collagen have been identified in several surveys to be exciting consumer products. The demands for these items have increased drastically as more and more consumers are attracted to their benefits. CBD today is legal, widely available, and a non-psychoactive product. CBD oil is one of the most popular products used for medicinal causes like anxiety and sleep disorder. Recently even WHO has certified CBD to be safe, and people can use them without any risk or abuse of dependence.
On the other hand, collagen is also a beneficial product that helps improve the skin's elasticity. Besides, it is also beneficial for skin hydration and can reduce wrinkles to a reasonable extent. Therefore, collagen-containing products are being sold on several online and offline platforms, gaining popularity.
Hemp is derived the same way CBD is recovered from the cannabis Sativa plant. Hemp does not have any psychoactive effect. Hemp is similar to the seeds of pumpkins and sunflowers but comes with an added advantage. This added advantage is that hemp has a high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids. Hemp is a popular alternative for oatmeal and yogurt and can be consumed regularly for the best results.
Cannabinoids are now one of the most studied natural remedies:
The health benefits of cannabinoids have long been a debate, but recently there have been several studies on the same. From 2010 onwards, more than 23,000 scientific papers have been published showing the benefits of cannabinoids. The popularity seems to grow with every increasing year. To this day, cannabinoids are one of the most studied natural remedies.
Rise of THCV:
THCV and CBN are some of the CBDs and terpenes that are rare and new, having several benefits. However, their therapeutic benefits have made them famous worldwide, and slowly they are taking on the mainstream market. If you look into the details carefully, you will know that THCV is believed to be one of the most sought out CBDs.
THCV was being studied for its benefits when it came to metabolic disorders and weight loss just a decade ago. Metabolic issues can have several issues such as blood sugar imbalance, high blood pressure, high or low cholesterol, and many more. Several results done on THCV have already proven its benefits on animals. In animals, it helps to decrease the fats in the liver, reduce hunger cravings, improve bladder control and balance the insulin.
Drinking items:
One of the most significant trends of 2022 is the drinking items made from cannabis. Ingestible products made from cannabis are gaining popularity as it is easy to transport them, and consumers like experimenting with beverages. This has led to the popularization of cannabis ingestible products to a large extent. In 2021 the fastest-growing category was beverages, which is why today's cannabis market is more diverted towards it.
These ingestible products from cannabis are a popular alternative for alcohol and can be consumed at social get-togethers and other social functions. What is impressive is CBD edibles constitute almost around 5% of the beverages market which is estimated to double shortly.
Medical products:
When it comes to medical products, CBD and hemp play a vital role. We have noticed that most of the marijuana programs held generally focus on THC, but hemp-derived CBD also has several benefits. CBD has proven to be very beneficial for patients that do not want the psychoactive effect of THC. Starting from 2021, medical CBD products have gained immense popularity, which is still growing in this new year. The demand is said to grow even further as many Gen X patients and Boomers are looking for a better alternative for wellness options.
CBD products that are infused with hemp and come in gummies are gaining immense popularity. These gummies are popular because they consist of THC, less than 0.3%. Though they can give a mild psychoactive effect, they can be very beneficial when consumed.
Improving the supply chains:
One of the most significant concerns for CBD products is the supply chain. Several big names in the supply chia industry have recently decided to spur CBD sales by stabilizing and improving the supply chain. As days pass, it is looking clearer that CBD will soon be marketed as a dietary supplement. We can see CBD coming into the mainstream and gaining immense popularity very soon if this happens. It will then be available in brick and mortar stores besides the online platform.
Retailers have also done a lot as they are now embracing cannabinoid-enabled products. CBD, which was illegal in the past few decades, is now legal. This has made many retailers take up CBD products in their stores.
This new distribution will encourage the growth of CBD products. As consumers get a wider choice and readily available CBD products, it is believed to have increased in growth in the coming times. In addition, the supply chain is also improving day by day, making CBD products readily available in retail and online stores.
Hybrid Plants wellness products:
Medicinal mushroom is very popular, and when combined with hemp or CBD, the medicinal benefits double. The combination of mushroom with CBD and hemp is being sold in several forms. Some of the forms that it is being available to consumers are tinctures, teas, and capsules
Conclusion
Mentioned above are some points that show the importance of CBD and the growing trend in 2022. CBD is growing exponentially, and in the coming years, we are hoping to see the mainstream market available in every brick and mortar store
