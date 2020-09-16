As wildfires ravage the West, unseasonal snowstorms blanket the Rocky Mountains, and hurricanes pound the South, people everywhere are talking about climate change.
Faced with the reality of a global crisis, hemp industry executives, Hollywood filmmakers, actors, farmers, celebrities, and business leaders collaborated and created KISS THE GROUND. This new full-length groundbreaking documentary gets to the root of the problem, with the solution located right under our feet.
Narrated by actor Woody Harrelson, the film features a star-studded line-up and casts a glimpse of how soil might be the clear answer to sequestering carbon out of the atmosphere and help cool a warming planet. Directed by Rebecca Tickell and Josh Tickell, the documentary features well-known celebrities, such as Ian Somerhalder, Gisele Bündchen, Jason Mraz, and David Arquette.
According to KISS THE GROUND’S Executive Producer, Ian Somerhalder, “We can get the Earth back to the Garden of Eden that it once was by regeneration in agriculture.” KISS THE GROUND is in good hands with Big Picture Ranch, a film studio that strives to change the narrative around critical environmental issues.
Save the Date
The movie, KISS THE GROUND, will be available to the world on Tuesday, September 22, at 6:00 pm PDT, on Netflix. Somerhalder is inviting everyone to view the trailer and spend an evening watching the film to learn more about KISS THE GROUND, the Los Angeles-based nonprofit whose mission is to awaken people to the possibilities of regenerative agriculture.
To view the trailer, click HERE or to support the KISS THE GROUND message and movement, visit: https://kisstheground.com/support-the-film/ – socialassets
The Power of Hemp Soil
Hemp business leaders, industry experts, and entrepreneurs publicly acknowledge that hemp could be key in creating solutions to the global climate crisis. “Hemp can be grown more regeneratively as a rotational crop along with cover crops. If you just inject nitrogen fertilizer, though, you miss the point of a better world with hemp. Let’s regenerate with hemp!” said John Roulac, Co-Producer of KISS THE GROUND, Founder of Nutiva, and Founder and Board Member of the Certified Organic CBD brand RE Botanicals.
The Rodale Institute, an organization dedicated to improving humans’ overall health and the planet through organic research, agricultural training, and consumer education, acknowledges that the global “climate crisis is here and regenerative agriculture is the only way to fight it.”
The Rodale Institute is leading research efforts into regenerative hemp, and it applauds the efforts many hemp farmers are making in implementing sustainable farming techniques on their farms. Even though regenerative agriculture is a relatively new concept, the organization works collectively with growers to educate them on the soil carbon solution that further protects farmland for future use.
About KISS THE GROUND 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Film Partner
KISS THE GROUND is a Los Angeles-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization on a mission of creating awareness around the extraordinary potential of healthy soil. KISS THE GROUND has educated and activated millions through its Media Program, Farmland Program, and Stewardship Program. Their Farmland Program supports transitioning farmers and ranchers with training, mentorship, and soil testing and has a robust scholarship program for farmers who need financial assistance to take part. The Stewardship Program is an education platform, community, and resource hub created to educate, inspire, and empower individuals to become powerful and impactful advocates for the regenerative movement. KISS THE GROUND has become a premier online educational hub for regenerative agriculture, offering an online “pathway” for anyone to find resources and their unique way forward in contributing to this expanding global movement.
Heather Collins is an Account Manager for Compass Natural Marketing. For the past 20+ years, Heather Collins has been working in communications and marketing in the natural products industry. Compass Natural serves in PR and programming for NoCo Hemp Expo and Southern Hemp Expo. Collins serves as Contributing Writer of the weekly Let’s Talk Hemp Newsletter, published by We are for Better Alternatives. Contact heather@compassnaturalmarketing.com.
