We are all aware that cannabis is often accused of being a gateway drug, and now, hemp is actually being dubbed a “gateway crop.” However, the reputation of being a gateway crop is vastly different from the reputation of being a gateway drug, or in other words, it’s a positive one. And in this particular case, it’s also fair.
In fact, hemp find itself in a unique position, opening not one, but several gateways. Let’s take a look at what lies beyond them.
Introducing Young People to Agriculture
Hemp is enjoying a very rapid surge in popularity, especially among young people. Its public image fits perfectly in the romanticized idea of getting closer to nature, simple and honest living off the land, eating organic products you can vouch for, and enjoying all the small things in life that make it special. To put it simply, with lifestyle and holistic wellness brands dominating popular culture right now, hemp is suddenly incredibly very hip, despite being incredibly old-school.
This means that what was once seen as a boring, gruelling, and bleak lifestyle and career path is suddenly a very attractive prospect for many young people.
But besides its romanticized image as a staple of an organic lifestyle, hemp conjures up another idea that is idealistic and increasingly practical at the same time – sustainability. Hemp is seen as green in every sense of the word, and given how diverse its uses are, this inherent promise of sustainability is bound to attract many environmentally conscious people from various walks of life and introduce them to agriculture and what it could mean.
Introducing Hemp Farmers to Cannabis
Hemp can be cultivated for a few different reasons, but especially as of lately, CBD tops the list. And as far as CBD is concerned, hemp and cannabis are grown in a fairly similar way, and despite some idiosyncrasies and regulatory hurdles, hemp farmers could relatively easily transition to cannabis.
Introducing Farmers to Hemp
Many experts believe with its increasing popularity and financial opportunities that come with it, hemp can be a novel source of both passion and revenue for long-time farmers, especially ones that are currently struggling with their domains. With the explosive growth of CBD products, cultivating hemp could prove to be a huge pay rise for some.
“Having a high-value crop would keep farmers on the land, be an incentive for farmers to put more land into production, attract new farmers to the industry, stabilize farm incomes, add business opportunities for agricultural support businesses, employ more people, support the opportunity for value-added production and generate more revenue for the state,” Bryan Hurlburt, the commissioner for the Connecticut Department of Agriculture, tells Eco Farming Daily.
With tobacco use also steadily and rapidly decreasing in the U.S., hemp is viable alternative on various levels, with tobacco farming equipment and farm infrastructures being repurposed for hemp cultivation.
On the flip side, there’s the risk of the hemp market becoming oversaturated, causing bottlenecks, shortages of processors, and respectively steep price drops However, overall, the label “gateway crop” remains a positive one, at least for now.
Image Credits: Magnolia Gardens / Pinterest
COURTESY HEMP FARMER MAGAZINE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.