CHARLOTTE, N.C. — February 19, 2021 — cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the “Company”), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today that the company has expanded its category-exclusive partnership with popular weekday morning sports talk show, "The Pat McAfee Show". Recently, cbdMD also served as a featured co-sponsor of “The Countdown to Kickoff Celebration Super Show,” The Pat McAfee Show’s Super Bowl Pregame Special, which streamed live online Sun., Feb. 7. Broadcast on YouTube Live, the virtual live stream event featured surprise appearances by several high-profile professional football players and garnered more than 500K live viewers.
Through the renewed partnership, cbdMD will continue its role as an official CBD sponsor of the The Pat McAfee Show, as well as a recurring sponsor of the show’s weekly “Feel Good Friday” episodes. The agreement also features a wide range of additional, integrated sponsorship benefits to promote the cbdMD brand, including offering exclusive promotional codes for show fans.
“We’re delighted to extend our exclusive partnership and continue joining forces with The Pat McAfee Show, as it grants us a unique opportunity to promote the overarching benefits of CBD and our brand’s award-winning products. Between his 3 million social media followers, massive show audience, and passionate fanbase, it’s clear that Pat is reaching everyday Americans: the focal point of our renewed partnership. Our partnership has allowed us to form a strong connection with Pat and his audience, and we look forward to only building on that as The Pat McAfee Show continues to resonate with listeners,” said Ken Cohn, Chief Marketing Officer of cbdMD, Inc.
The Pat McAfee Show airs live weekdays at 12 p.m. ET on SIRIUS XM Channel 82 and also features a video simulcast on YouTube.
About cbdMD, Inc.
cbdMD, Inc. is one of the world’s leading, most highly trusted health and wellness CBD companies, whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD botanical skincare products, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free[ 1] CBD products, please visit www.cbdMD.com , follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook , or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.
About The Pat McAfee Show
On The Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee and his friends deliver one of a kind opinions that won't be heard anywhere else. Pat, who played in two Pro Bowls during his eight-year NFL career, brings a fresh take on sports and entertainment to listeners and fans. He is known for speaking his mind and is both relatable and refreshing. His player’s insight, electric storytelling, and robust sense of humor have helped him build a huge and loyal fan base with more than 3 million social media followers. Presented by FanDuel, The Pat McAfee Show promises to inform, intrigue, and entertain. To learn more, please visit: https://www.patmcafeeshow.com/.
1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.
