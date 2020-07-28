CBD is all the rage in health and happiness. People are using lotions, and bath bombs, oils, and gels, like the Dr. Ganja ones shown here, in all their daily routines. However, CBD takes the center stage when it is infused with the thing people love the most, food and a good cocktail.
Incorporating CBD products and being inventive with strange new ideas has never been easier. With CBD oils, teas, and even baked goods, not much is needed in order to make some 5 star cuisine. Let’s take a look at some fun ways to incorporate CBD into some of your favorite recipes!
Hot Toddy Dog
Looking for the ultimate warming and serene drink? Try this as a cocktail or mocktail for a relaxing twist on a comforting classic. When adding CBD into drinks you can easily incorporate it into any of your favorites. The important thing to remember here is you don’t want to add too much to an already heavy drink. Just like basic mixology, when adding CBD you want it to be perfectly balanced.
Ingredients:
1.5 tablespoons agave
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
5 ounces black chai tea
1 shot bourbon (optional)
Hemp oil - based on preferred amount
Instructions:
Heat water for tea, and add spices. Then bring to a boil.
Dissolve in agave or honey and stir.
Pour into cup. Then add hemp oil and bourbon, stir well.
Flavor with lemon juice to the desired tartness. Lastly, top with cinnamon sticks or lemon rind.
Enjoy hot and reap all of the healthful benefits that will send you right to sleep after one drink!
Tropical Smoothie
A refreshing afternoon snack always hits the spot on a hot summer day. Relieve some stress and anxiety while fending off the mid-day blues with this CBD smoothie.
Ingredients:
1 cup of frozen mango
½ cup of strawberries
½ cup of coconut milk
Hemp Oil - based on preferred amount
Instructions:
Blend frozen mango and coconut milk until smooth, add in strawberries and pulse until blended. Fill dropper with organic hemp oil and add to smoothie. Enjoy!
Happy Roasted Potatoes
Hemp oil has an earthy depth of flavor that will add levels to any recipe, but there is nothing like roasting to bring out the flavor and add texture to a dish. For a warm, calmly, comfort food try this recipe below! With cooking with CBD you can follow more of a recipe since it will be shared and not directly accompanied by alcohol.
Ingredients:
1lb. Fingerling potatoes
1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon of dried thyme
1 teaspoon of smoked paprika
2 tablespoons of minced garlic
1 teaspoon dried oregano
3 tablespoons of CBD oil
2 tablespoons of olive oil
Instructions:
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F.
Thoroughly wash your potatoes, then cut the potatoes into smaller pieces if you desire. If you choose to use a different kind of potato, cut them into ¼ inch chunks. *We recommend fingerling potatoes because you can leave the skin on and they get nice and crispy, while being the perfect bite size to put on your fork.
Put all your potatoes into a bowl and drizzle with olive oil. Add in spices, salt, pepper, and minced garlic, toss until all the potatoes are heavily coated.
Dump all of the potato goodness onto a non-stick cookie sheet, and drizzle with CBD oil. Add a little more flaky kosher salt to the tops of the potatoes.
Throw the cookie sheet into the oven to bake to crispy perfection for 20-25min. You will want to rotate them onto different sides through the cooking process for the perfect delicate crispness.
Adding grated parmesan, mozzarella, or kale pesto at the end of the cooking process is a great flavorful addition.
If you do choose to add another ingredient, especially cheese, broil the potatoes on medium for 1-2mins for a nice ooey gooey cheese crust.
Remove the potatoes from the oven, plate, and enjoy the wonderful flavors and effects produced from the marriage of food and CBD!
Flower Power Pizza Crust
What is your favorite food guilty pleasure? Donuts? Twinkies? Hot dogs? An overall fan favorite has always been, pizza. It is truly the best comfort food and guilty pleasure, but it’s not too difficult to make it healthy. So we are turning it up a notch and making it relaxing as well.
The name may sound strange but cauliflower crust might be your newest obsession if you love cheese and thin crust. Making homemade pizza crust with riced cauliflower, mozzarella, and ricotta is a complete game changer! The crust gets nice and thin. Allowing for a bit of cheesy crisp without being over-filling like regular flour-based pizza crust.
Ingredients:
1 Cauliflower Crust (Find this or broccoli-style at Trader Joe’s)
2 cups of tomato sauce
2 cups of low moisture shredded mozzarella
½ cup sliced tomatoes
½ cup fresh torn basil
3 tablespoons of kale pesto
3 tablespoons CBD oil
Black Pepper Salami, Sopressa, or turkey pepperoni *optional
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
If you have a pizza stone, pull it out, if not you can use a regular cookie sheet.
Layer cookie sheet with parchment paper, and drizzle some olive oil on the bottom. Set the crust on the cookie sheet and spread out tomato sauce to desired thickness.
Then layer mozzarella across the pie. Lay the sliced tomatoes on the top and drizzle pesto sporadically on pizza. Add meat toppings if so desired and finish my drizzling CBD oil over your pizza.
Pop this delicacy into the oven and patiently wait 15-20mins while all the flavors bake together.
Pull your pizza out, cut into slices, and top with fresh torn basil. Plate and enjoy!
No matter what your flavor profile points you toward there is a meal and a recipe with a way to incorporate CBD oil, ingredients, and flavor. Look for ways to incorporate CBD oil instead of olive oil, or incorporate CBD ingredients into a batter or mix. There are lots of exciting flavors to explore!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.