We can all agree that 2020 has Not been great. The year started with the tragic death of a famed basketball player, Kobe Bryant, and his daughter to the onset of a deadly virus. To the current date, we are still in search of a vaccine that could potentially rid us of this menace that has taken the lives of many and still counting. The Coronavirus, so it’s called, is transmitted between people through respiratory droplets. Even contacting a surface where the virus may be resting, could put you at the risk of contracting it.
This brings us to why the world has now gone into a frenzy of purchasing hand sanitizers. Shaking hands, preparing food, and opening doors are all tasks that expose us to bacteria and can heighten our chances of being smitten with the Coronavirus. Hand sanitizers work to kill bacteria on your hands. There are many types of hand sanitizers in the market today that you can be sure to rely on. However, be sure to use one that 95% alcohol. In today’s article, we’ll look at the two benefits of using CBD infused hand sanitizer from Serene Tree products.
CBD Kills Bacteria
CBD is short for Cannabidiol. This compound is retrieved from Cannabis Sativa. You may be shocked to know that CBD kills bacteria. CBD contains antibacterial properties that thwart the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms. CBD is also known to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties too. This could explain why so many products in the market today, gummies, cookies, smoothies, and chocolates, are infused with CBD. Many skin care products now contain CBD as well. If CBD has proved to be so fruitful in a range of products, then you can be sure that CBD infused hand sanitizer will work its charm.
CBD Contains Terpenes
Rest assured that CBD infused hand sanitizer will not cause a psychoactive high. Moreover, they contain a product called terpenes. Terpenes provide plants with a distinct aroma. This aroma is responsible for the plant’s resistance to microorganisms. Terpenes are also found in citrus fruits like oranges and lemons. Their ability to kill bacteria and other organisms is the reason why they are used in household cleaning agents. Now imagine if a hand sanitizer contained an agent that housed terpenes, wouldn’t it get the work done?
Is CBD Infused Hand Sanitizer the Real Deal?
The two significant benefits we can all derive from CBD infused hand sanitizer are mentioned above. However, it would be fair to add that more research is being conducted to confirm if CBD, apart from the alcohol present in the hand sanitizer, is an agent that can kill a virus. Moreover, more research can help us to discover if there are other benefits that we can sow from using products packed with CBD. Nevertheless, CBD does have some fantastic properties, and it wouldn’t hurt to give it a try.
