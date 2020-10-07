As the hemp and CBD industry continues to adapt to a socially distanced marketplace, so does the digital playbook in reaching new and existing customers. That’s why now more than ever social media influencers are key in educating, sharing, promoting and recommending brands to followers.
Hemp leaders will take the virtual stage this week and talk all things hemp with nationally known social media influencers at ShiftCon, the leading eco-wellness social media influencer conference focusing on food, wellness, health and sustainability. Surely to be a lively conversation, panelists will address how “All CBD is Not Created Equal: What Influencers Need to Know about this Growing Industry,” on Friday, October 9, 2020, 12:10 pm – 1:10 pm EDT.
Panelists include Cait Curley, leading hemp advocate and cannabis social media influencer; Scheril Murray Powell, Esq., agricultural and cannabis attorney and former Executive Director of the Black Farmers and Agriculturalists of Florida; John Roulac, founder of Nutiva and RE Botanicals, writer and champion of regenerative agriculture; and Joy Smith, co-founder of Joy Organics, a nationally known CBD brand. Moderated by Let’s Talk Hemp Editor Steven Hoffman, the conversation will focus on innovative ways influencers can share and report on information about hemp and hemp-derived CBD products.
ShiftCon, a three-day eco-wellness influencer conference, is hosting the hemp-centric virtual seminar in which hemp experts will share insights on the benefits, challenges, and opportunities with CBD. For more information about ShiftCon Eco-Wellness Influencer Conference 2020 – #VirtualShift or register for the seminar: https://shiftconmedia.com/register/.
“Influencers are vital to brands right now, and this seminar will serve as a connecting point for information while also linking CBD companies to those who can share their message virtually and globally,” says Ari Adams, CEO, ShiftCon Media.
What: Virtual Webinar: “All CBD is Not Created Equal: What Influencers Need to Know about this Growing Industry”
When: Friday, October 9, 2020, 12:10 pm – 1:10 pm EDT
Info: ShiftCon Eco-Wellness Influencer Conference, https://shiftconmedia.com
Register: https://shiftconmedia.com/register/
Meet the Panelists
Cait Curley
Cait is a cannabis and hemp influencer and lives at the forefront of the movement to end cannabis prohibition and fosters both B2B and B2C partnerships and connections inside the industry. Her passion extends to developing personal entrepreneurial investments. She stays informed and up to date with the industry’s most heart-wrenching stories, as well as the progress of the biggest movers and shakers.
Scheril Murray Powell
Scheril Murray Powell, Esq. is an Agricultural and Cannabis Attorney at Doumar, Allsworth, Laystrom, Voigt, Adair, and Dishowitz LLP. She is the former Executive Director of the Black Farmers and Agriculturalists of Florida and former Director of Federal Affairs for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Scheril also serves as the Director of Business Development of Cannabiziac LLC and serves on many boards, including the Hemp Pilot Program Advisory Board for the University of Florida; Friends of Hemp and was a Founding Board Member for the U.S. Hemp Builders Association.
John Roulac
John is a hemp innovator, serial entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, writer, and champion of regenerative agriculture. As the founder of the organic hemp CBD brand RE Botanicals and organic superfoods brand Nutiva, he has sourced and formulated close to $1B in retail sales of organic superfoods in the past 20 years. John is also an executive producer of the regenerative agriculture film Kiss the Ground, which is narrated by Woody Harrelson. John is also an investor and advisor to Dr Hops, the organic, gluten-free kombucha beer company.
Joy Smith
Joy Smith is the co-founder of Joy Organics, the premium broad-spectrum CBD brand revered as having some of the highest quality standards and rigorous testing methods in the industry. Joy Organics was born out of Joy’s personal and transformational experience with CBD. After discovering that so few products on the market yielded the results she was searching for, she set out to create a trustworthy source of premium CBD at an accessible price. Joy Organics has become widely recognized for its value of compassion and mission to improve lives here in the United States and around the globe.
Steven Hoffman
Steven Hoffman is Managing Director of Compass Natural, providing brand marketing, PR, social media, and strategic business development services to natural, organic, sustainable and hemp/CBD products businesses. Compass Natural serves in PR and programming for NoCo Hemp Expo and Southern Hemp Expo, and Hoffman serves as Editor of the weekly Let’s Talk Hemp Newsletter, published by We are for Better Alternatives. Contact steve@compassnaturalmarketing.com.
ShiftCon is an eco-wellness influencer conference focusing on food, wellness, health, sustainability, and platform growth. Shifters are influencers who are part of an online influencer community that seek healthier and more sustainable lives, promote brands that mirror their values, and help causes that speak to their soul. For more information on the ShiftCon Media Conference visit, https://shiftconmedia.com/.
# # #
Heather Collins is an Account Manager for Compass Natural Marketing and has been working in communications and marketing in the natural products industry for the past twenty years. Compass Natural serves in PR and programming for NoCo Hemp Expo and Southern Hemp Expo. Collins serves as a Contributing Writer of the weekly Let’s Talk Hemp Newsletter, published by We are for Better Alternatives.
Courtesy LetsTalkHemp.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.