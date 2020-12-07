Greensboro City Attorney to ‘get back to’ council on ‘easing up on marijuana enforcement’

At the Dec. 1 meeting of the Greensboro City Council, community activist and Bridging the Gap radio host Latasha Mccorkle asked the mayor and council members to consider a city ordinance to decriminalize marijuana. After a brief discussion, City Attorney Chuck Watts told council, “let me do some research and get back to you on that point.”
Mccorkle began her three-minute segment of the public comments section of the agenda by referencing a recommendation made at the Sept. 17 meeting of the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission (GCJAC). That commission, which reports directly to the City Council and the City Manager’s Office, is tasked with monitoring and providing recommendations on issues involving the public’s interaction with the Greensboro Police Department. The Police Community Review Board (PCRB) is a subcommittee of GCJAC.
A frequent criticism made by activists, including some former members of the commission, is that the Greensboro City Council rarely adopts GCJAC recommendations. This complaint was most recently voiced after the city council voted 5-4 against GCJAC’s recommendation requiring signed written consent for police searches.
GCJAC’s Sept. 17 recommendation on marijuana deprioritization stated:
As marijuana and hemp are indistinguishable from each other by field tests, the presence of the odor of hemp or marijuana should not be used as a reason for probable cause to search. Marijuana should be deprioritized within the City of Greensboro and the Greensboro Police Department. Due to the indistinguishable nature of hemp and marijuana, the GCJAC is recommending that marijuana be deprioritized and to immediately cease possession charges for marijuana, unless possession can be determined by other means.
Speaking at the city council’s virtual meeting on Dec. 1, Mccorkle made the following statement:
"I wanted to address the recommendation given by the GCJAC for the decriminalization of marijuana through city ordinance. I know you guys have heard and have had discussions about how it effects the African-American community. We make up 40% of the population of Greensboro, yet we make up 82% of arrests in those matters. We have had publicly our police chief, District Attorney Avery Crump, and others admit that they cannot distinguish marijuana from the legalized cannabis known as hemp that is for sale on the market in the state of North Carolina. But what I am wondering is what is the holdup with addressing this issue, because it does conflict with new state law. It also conflicts with federal law, and I’m hoping that the city of Greensboro will actually do something to accommodate the situation in an effort to assist the African-American community that is disproportionately being affected by this issue. I know this has been looked at as a matter that’s not a priority to the Greensboro police, as not that serious, as something tongue-in-cheek. But it is very serious to the citizens that are affected by such allegations."
“We appreciate your comments,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan responded. “I know that the attorney general has put together and has, I believe, a recommendation pending. We hope that it’s something the legislature will take up this year.”
Mayor Vaughan was referring the recommendations adopted on Nov. 18 by the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice. On that date, Attorney General Josh Stein (who, with Justice Anita Earls, is co-chair of the task force) issued the following statement:
You cannot talk about improving racial equity in our criminal justice system without talking about marijuana. White and Black North Carolinians use marijuana at similar rates, yet Black people are disproportionately arrested and sentenced. Additionally, it is time for North Carolina to start having real conversations about a safe, measured, public health approach to potentially legalizing marijuana.
That same media release from Stein’s office quoted Justice Earls as stating:
Data made available to the Task Force shows that 63 percent of the more than 10,000 convictions for simple possession of marijuana last year in North Carolina are people of color even though they are only 30 percent of the population and research documents that marijuana use is at roughly equal percentages among Black and white populations. This recommendation is intended to help alleviate racial disparities in North Carolina’s criminal justice system.
In response to Vaughan’s comment about the task force, Mccorkle stated that “I do recognize the power that the City of Greensboro has to address this matter, and we would become the first city to address it,” adding “you guys do have the power to do so,” and “I just hope we don’t keep pushing things off to the state level.”
In response, Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson called on City Attorney Watts to comment.
“If we wanted to do something in the area of easing up on marijuana enforcement, can we do that without the state legislature’s endorsement?”
“I am not aware of any city in the state that has done that,” Watts replied, "[But] I am aware of [county] District Attorneys who have indicated publicly that they are not going to pursue actions involving small amounts of marijuana.”
“I know that,” Johnson said, “but I’m asking you, if we wanted to do that, could we? I’m not saying we do or don’t, I’m just asking.”
That was when Watts said he would research the issue and get back to council members on his findings.
District 3’s Justin Outling, an attorney with Brooks Pierce, said that he wanted to clarify GCJAC’s recommendation.
"Just to be clear, I think the nature of the recommendation from the GCJAC is a little bit different. It doesn’t go to decriminalizing marijuana; it goes to the basis that are used to find probable cause by officers. It’s somewhat related, but it is a different point. I’m sure Attorney Watts will advise us on it."
Shortly after the meeting, Mccorkle gave the following statement to YES! Weekly:
"I have stated to city council members that they are not adhering to new state and Federal laws around cannabis consumption and possession. In Greensboro, 82% of arrests are of members of the Black community, even though we only make up 40% of population. As of right now, the state of North Carolina has legalized hemp, which looks, smells and is consumed exactly like marijuana. A recommendation from Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission has been issued to accommodate this matter by changing how we implement the law through city ordinance. I believe that they are trying to deflect my attention to state level, l but the city has the power to fix it. They don’t deny having the power to fix it and they openly admit to not having a legal leg to stand on."
