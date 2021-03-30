When growing your own weed, you quickly come to realize how much initial investments begin to accumulate. Costs grow faster than the marijuana itself as your operation gets larger. Smart harvesters of the Devil’s lettuce will be in search of a cheap feminized seed variety pack without compromises. Here is our list of high-quality highs at low prices!
White Widow
White Widow has caused a buzz amongst “connaisseurs” worldwide for the better part of three decades. Originating from Green House Seeds in the Netherlands, White Widow rapidly gained popularity throughout Europe. To this day, White Widows graces the pages of countless Amsterdam coffeeshops as a recommended house favorite.
The strain is high in potency and offers many medicinal benefits in addition to a unique type of high. Users can expect to feel upbeat and relaxed yet still alert at the same time. But be warned for those looking for a discreet smoking session, as White Widow packs a strong odorous punch. Described as “skunkily pungent” with sophisticated hints of spice and fruitiness, the aroma lingers in the air for quite some time and could probably range about a 300 square yard radius.
This frosted wonder-plant is quite robust and can resist bugs, molds, and even colder climates, making it an ideal strain for casual cannabis growers or those with little experience. As long as basic conditions and needs are met, growing White Widow successfully is reasonably easy.
The crop can be grown indoors or outdoors, but if the weather outside is not within the range of 65-80 degrees Fahrenheit, indoor growing would be the better option. Indoor techniques using a hydroponics system or soil growth are advised. The Sea of Green method, alongside your typical cultivation process, can also be used.
The flowering period takes around 8 weeks, but this can be extended to 10 weeks with a reduced light cycle from 12 hours a day to 8 hours. The typical height of a plant is approximately 2 feet for an indoor plant and can grow up to 6 feet for an outdoor plant in optimal conditions.
THC levels typically range from 20-25%.
Effects:
● Energy
● Euphoria
● Happy
● Social
Flavors:
● Fruity
● Spicy
● Skunk
Common Usage:
● Anxiety
● Depression
● Chronic pain
Amnesia Haze
Ironically named, Amnesia Haze is the weed for a high you won’t forget! The legendary breeding techniques used to develop the strain have not gone unrecognized - winning the pioneering Netherlands-based cannabis scientists first place at the2004 Cannabis Cup, the2012 Sativa Cup, and most recently at the 2018 Highlife Cup! The strain is a popular choice for both medical and recreational use and will likely win more awards for years to come.
The flavor profile consists of a full-bodied, earthy taste that slowly transitions into citrusy and piney accents with a sweet aftertaste. The aroma is sure to fill any room it is smoked delightfully. Potency is strong with Amnesia Haze as it is often described as a one-hitter. Those who suffer from depression can experience true relief with Amnesia Haze, which digs deep to bring out your inner happiness. It also has a tendency to provide surges of motivation, productivity, and creative energy.
Unfortunately, growing this magical cannabinoid is not a task for the faint-hearted. Cultivation is strictly reserved for the highly experienced (or possibly those seeking a difficult challenge). Requirements of the crop are balmy, sunny, and Mediterranean-type climates, preferably free of pests. This would mean it is best suited for indoor growing. If you do not live in a location with such weather, it may prove tricky to recreate the same levels of heat whilst simultaneously maintaining low levels of humidity. The flowering period takes around 9 weeks, with an average of 21 ounces of bud per square meter.
THC levels are typically 21%.
Effects:
● Energetic
● Happy
● Relaxed
Flavors:
● Citrusy
● Earthy
● Piney
Common Usage:
● Anxiety
● Lack of Appetite
● Fatigue
O.G Kush
As the name suggested, O.G Kush is considered the original gangsta strain that birthed many top-class West Coast blends we know and love today. A true rapper’s delight with origins shrouded in mystery, O.G Kush has immerged as a leading bud of choice on the legal market in recent times.
A whiff of O.G Kush is unmistakable, as the aroma fills your nostrils with a deliciously earthy and piney scent which is also reflected in the taste. Even the most jaded of stoners can be pleasantly surprised by the sharp undertones of citrus flair and a dash of cinnamon-like spice for good measure.
Top-grade O.G Kush is a staple strain amongst all dispensaries, not just for its intoxicating properties but also because it provides an array of potential health benefits.
Growing O.G Kush is a more careful cultivation process than some other strains require, but the extra effort is undoubtedly worth it in the end. Ideally, for experienced marijuana farmers in weather conditions similar to Southern California, O.G Kush flourishes in tropical climates with high sun and water exposure. However, the plant is known to be susceptible to issues such as powdery mildew, bugs, mites, and other diseases. Indoor growing can be achieved with hydroponics and a controlled replication of preferable environments. The flowering period is 8 to 9 weeks, with a yield of 16-18 ounces per square meter when grown indoors.
THC levels are typically 23.5%.
Effects:
● Relaxing
● Euphoria
● Spacy/Cerebral
● Uplifting
Flavors:
● Citrusy
● Spicy
Common Usage:
● Inflammation
● Insomnia
● Chronic pain
Northern Lights
Not unlike its namesake, Northern Lights is an experience that will leave you in awe and tranquillity. Rapidly becoming one of the most well-known indicas on the globe with a calm-inducing effect, it is coveted by many as a holy grail for stress relief. It is also almost entirely void of adverse reactions. Many sufferers of chronic pains, migraines, and arthritis have reported feeling symptoms alleviated by smoking this whimsical nugget.
It may seem rather fitting that the aroma of Northern lights would be heavily influenced by woodsy and piney accents. It is almost reminiscent of a Scandinavian setting where you would most likely witness the natural wonder. The pungent earth flavor also hits you hard upon first taste but slowly dissipates when a sweet candy-like flavor becomes apparent. Sometimes, hints of citrus can also be identified – adding further complexity for your tastebuds to decipher.
Cultivating Northern Lights is of medium difficulty. The high resistance to pests, diseases, powdery mildew, and other undesirable issues makes it a considerably lower maintenance crop than other strains. It can be grown successfully outdoors as well as indoors as a result, preferably in warm, balmy, Mediterranean climates akin to California or Northern Africa. Hydroponics and soil growth methods for indoor environments have proven effective. Expect a flowering period of 7 to 9 weeks.
THC levels typically range between 15 and 22%.
Effects:
● Euphoria
● Happy
● Relaxed
Flavors:
● Earthy
● Piney
● Sweet
Common Usage:
● Depression
● Chronic pain
● Lack of appetite
● Stress
● Insomnia
So there you have it, our list of uber weed for great highs at low prices – proof that sometimes things really can be cheap and cheerful.
