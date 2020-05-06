There are many different forms you can take CBD oil as. What are some of the benefits and disadvantages of full-spectrum CBD oil?
As you do more research into CBD oil, you’ll probably start to hear more about full-spectrum CBD oil. If you haven’t learned much about CBD, you might not know what “full-spectrum” means and how it compares to other types of CBD oil. Is there a “narrow-spectrum” CBD oil? Is full-spectrum CBD oil the best option? What does full-spectrum CBD oil do differently? Here’s everything you need to know about full-spectrum CBD oil’s pros and cons.
The Pros of Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
There are a wide variety of pros associated with full-spectrum CBD oil. These are a few of the most commonly-cited pros.
● Less Processing
The opposite of full-spectrum CBD oil is CBD isolate. To prepare CBD isolate, a manufacturer has to pass the CBD extract through a number of additional processing steps, which removes almost anything except the CBD. This can be helpful for people that can’t have the additional cannabinoids in the hemp extract, but for those that can, it can just add extra work and processing to the product for no reason.
● The “Entourage Effect”
The “Entourage Effect” describes the way in which the additional cannabinoids in full-spectrum CBD benefit each other. They act like an entourage, making the CBD itself work more effectively. That means in many cases, full-spectrum CBD oil will work better than the same dosage of CBD isolate because the cannabinoids work with each other.
● Better Results for Many People
Overall, with all these pros combined, full-spectrum CBD oil offers better results for most people. You’ll often receive the benefits you would expect from any CBD oil, but more amplified. That’s why Charlotte's Web uses entirely full-spectrum CBD oil in all its products, unless otherwise specified.
The Cons of Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
There are a few downsides to using full-spectrum CBD oil. You may want to pay attention to these features when it comes to full-spectrum CBD oil.
● Issues With Legality
Right now, CBD oil isn’t federally regulated. Instead, each state sets its own requirements for regulation. In some states, full-spectrum CBD oil isn’t legal, even if it’s made from an industrial hemp plant. Instead, only CBD isolate is legal. If you live in a state where you can’t buy full-spectrum CBD oil, CBD isolate may still be a great option.
● Problems for Some Athletes
If you’re a professional athlete, you might not be able to use full-spectrum CBD. Different athletic groups have different requirements for supplements you are and aren’t allowed to use. Check with your supervisors to learn more about whether you’re allowed to use full-spectrum CBD, or you have to take CBD isolate.
Is It a Good Idea to Use Full-Spectrum CBD Oil?
At the end of the day, should you be using full-spectrum CBD oil? The answer is probably yes. With a few exceptions, full-spectrum CBD oil is the best option for most people. However, no matter what type of CBD oil you’re using, you need to make sure you’re getting a high-quality CBD oil.
Your best option is to get afull-spectrum CBD oil from Charlotte's Web, which offers high-quality CBD oil products across the entire store. Whether you’re an absolute newcomer to CBD or you’ve been using CBD from another company for years, Charlotte's Web will be able to offer CBD products that fit your needs.
