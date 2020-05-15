Consumer product giant Colgate-Palmolive is now in the cannabis business. The New York-based multi-national company has quietly released Colgate® with Hemp Seed Oil Toothpaste.
Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil is listed as an inactive ingredient in the Herbal Mint Gel. It "helps keep the moisture in our products," the website explains. The product page reads:
"Colgate® with Hemp Seed Oil Toothpaste provides soothing comfort with a refreshing feeling. This anticavity fluoride toothpaste, infused with an herbal mint fresh taste, is perfect for strengthening enamel and providing clinically proven cavity protection."
A 4.6 ounce tube sells for $4.99 at Target and Amazon.
Colgate-Palmolive was founded in 1806 by William Colgate. Palmolive refers to the palm and olive oil soaps the company originally manufactured by Palmolive-Peet, which acquired Colgate in 1928.
In addition to its famous toothpaste, Colgate-Palmolive manufactures Irish Spring, Mennen, Speed Stick, Tom's of Maine, Ajax, Fab, Ambesol and other products.
Reprinted from https://www.celebstoner.com/
