City attorney, GCJAC member, on “easing up” Greensboro marijuana enforcement

Four months ago, City Attorney Chuck Watts stated he would research whether Greensboro could issue an ordinance “easing up on marijuana enforcement.”
That quoted phrase was used by Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson rather than Watts. After the subject was raised by a public speaker at a council meeting last December, Johnson indicated she was not necessarily stating she would support such an ordinance but asked Watts if the city had the authority to issue one.
YES! Weekly recently asked Watts if he has done that research. Before this article quotes his response, here is further context on how and why the question arose.
At the Dec. 1 council meeting, community activist Latasha Mccorkle spoke about a Sept. 17 recommendation by the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission (GCJAC). That commission, which reports directly to the City Council and the City Manager’s Office, is tasked with monitoring and providing recommendations on issues involving the public’s interaction with the Greensboro Police Department. The Police Community Review Board (PCRB) is a subcommittee of GCJAC.
The September GCJAC recommendation to City Council cited a 2019 memo from the State Bureau of Investigation to N.C. General Assembly, which expressed this concern about potential complications of legalizing industrial hemp.
There is no easy way for law enforcement to distinguish between industrial hemp and marijuana. There is currently no field test which distinguishes the difference. Hemp and marijuana look the same and have the same odor, both unburned and burned. This makes it impossible for law enforcement to use the appearance of marijuana or the odor of marijuana to develop probable cause for arrest, seizure of the item, or probable cause for a search warrant. In order for a law enforcement officer to seize an item to have it analyzed, the officer must have probable cause that the item being seized is evidence of a crime.
The GCJAC report concluded with the following recommendations:
• As marijuana and hemp are indistinguishable from each other by field tests, the presence of the odor of hemp or marijuana should not be used as a reason for probable cause to search.
• Marijuana be deprioritized within the City of Greensboro and the Greensboro Police Department. Due to the indistinguishable nature of hemp and marijuana, the GCJAC is recommending that marijuana be deprioritized and to immediately cease possession charges for marijuana. Unless possession can be determined by other means.
At the Dec. 1 meeting, Mccorkle asked the mayor and council to follow this recommendation and adopt a city ordinance to decriminalize marijuana, or failing that, to deemphasize prosecuting marijuana offenses. This led the mayor pro tem to ask the city attorney the following question.
“If we wanted to do something in the area of easing up on marijuana enforcement, can we do that without the state legislature’s endorsement? I’m not saying we do or don’t. I’m just asking.”
That was when Watts said he would research the issue and get back to council members on his findings.
To date, the issue has not come up again at council meetings. On April 8, this writer sent Watts an email asking what those findings were.
“That’s a fair question,” wrote the city attorney in his response that afternoon. “The short answer is that there have been no further conversations, and the Mayor Pro Tem has not brought it back up to me.”
He then described the results of his research, explaining that, if the question were about “whether the Council could pass an ordinance reducing penalties for a crime defined by state statute, which is how I read the Mayor Pro Tem’s question, the answer would be no.” But he also wrote there was “an ongoing discussion” amongst the members of GCJAC “about Police enforcement of laws against possession of marijuana.”
“Were I to be asked about that aspect of the issue,” concluded Watts. “I’d suggest that we let that process work its way out.”
YES! Weekly asked Kay Brown, who represents District 2 on the Police Community Review Board (a subcommittee of GCJAC), what, if anything, has resulted from that process. Brown replied with the following emailed statement:
The real question for this is, given that the state has not closed the loophole when it comes to marijuana and hemp and other states are moving to legalization, is it right that close to 80% of the arrests are of Black people and that the smell of something potentially legal is being used as probable cause to disproportionately search our Greensboro residents?
“When we reviewed the SBI report, it was clear that there was no way for officers to tell the difference [between marijuana and CBD] in the field. If someone is inebriated (as some officer may bring up), then they can still stop someone based on regular traffic law.
Basically, marijuana has already been deprioritized for white residents based on the data, and it is still criminal and used for ‘fishing’ with black residents.
The council has sat on this, and to my understanding, the mayor has NOT even added this to the agenda, which makes this the second recommendation from GCJAC that council has NOT followed. Which could allow us to ask a question: People protested around police oversight and we have a body for that here, and council has not been following any of that body’s recommendations, but did fast track raises and more jobs for GPD.
Does council actually take these review bodies seriously, or are they just for show?
On Saturday, this writer asked Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan for a response to Brown’s statement. Vaughan replied that she was out of town until Tuesday, but upon her return, she would research the issue and give YES! Weekly a comment.
On Monday, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan responded to Brown’s statement with one of her own.
“GCJAC recommended that the City Council require written consent when a search is conducted. After much thought and deliberation, the City Council did adopt (5-4) a new Informed Documented Consent Search policy. It includes language that every person be informed of their rights (it is voluntary, they can refuse, they can withdraw consent at any time). It has always been GPD’s policy that every search includes a post-search report. Body worn camera documentation of the search will be kept for a minimum of three years. Indefinitely if an individual is charged with a crime. We have a better policy due to GCJAC’s advocacy.”
As Vaughan stated in her first sentence, the policy recommended by GCJAC, and brought to Council on Sept. 15 of last year by District 5’s Tammi Thurm, would have required signed consent for police searches. But the council, following the recommendation of the Greensboro Police Officer’s Association, voted Thurm’s motion down 5-4. Thurm, At-Large representative Michelle Kennedy, Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson, and District 3’s Justin Outling all voted for it. Mayor Vaughan, District 4’s Nancy Hoffman, District 2’s Goldie Wells, District 1’s Sharon Hightower, and At-Large Representative Marikay Abuzuaiter all voted it against it.
After council voted 5-4 against requiring written consent, Mayor Vaughan made her own motion for what she called Informed Documented Consent, requiring officers to request consent to searches verbally, rather than via a signed form, with body worn cameras providing the documentation. Hoffman seconded it, and Abuzuaiter, Wells, Hightower and Hoffman voted for Vaughan’s motion, with Thurm, Kennedy, Outling and Johnson voting against.
While Council did vote to require consent for searches, it did not require the consent be written, which was at the heart of GCJAC’s recommendation, and why that recommendation used the phrase “written consent” in its subject line. Kay Brown’s statement that the Greensboro City Council did not accept GCJAC’s recommendation on that matter is essentially correct.
In her Monday night email to YES! Weekly, Mayor Vaughan also stated that she didn’t agree with attempting to address the issue of marijuana at the city level. “In my opinion, decriminalization needs to be addressed statewide,” she wrote. “Therefore, it’s best addressed by the legislature.”
