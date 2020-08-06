Founded by cbdMD on August 8, 2018, National CBD Day supports cbdMD’s mission to educate consumers on the overarching uses of cannabidiol
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- cbdMD, Inc. , one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, is proud to celebrate the third anniversary of National CBD Day as its official founder. Established by cbdMD in 2018, National CBD Day is observed annually Aug. 8 and is widely recognized and celebrated across the CBD industry.
Cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD, is by far one of the most studied and sought-after compounds of the 116-plus known cannabinoids derived from the hemp plant. Unlike THC, CBD is non-intoxicating and often regarded as the single most crucial cannabinoid ever discovered. Today, consumers turn to CBD for a wide range of wellness applications. With ongoing research and an increasing number of promising studies and testimonies from around the world, the list of CBD uses continues to grow, providing more and more hope to those looking to enhance their overall quality of life.
“CBD has quickly become an alternative option for those looking to support their healthy lifestyle, with a wide range of beneficial properties, including maintaining peak performance, expediting recovery from exercise, and supporting everyday wellness,” said Martin Sumichrast, Chairman & Co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc. “Since our company’s inception of National CBD Day three years ago, the CBD boon has only grown. Today, more and more consumers are choosing CBD for their health and wellness needs, and we look to build on that success going forward. National CBD Day reinforces cbdMD’s commitment to promoting consumer education and awareness of the holistic applications of CBD, and we look forward to celebrating National CBD Day for years to come.”
How should you celebrate National CBD Day? This August 8, cbdMD encourages the public to focus on CBD education and awareness – specifically, by exploring which CBD products are potential fits for their wellness needs, along with researching which companies offer full transparency and third-party testing.
National CBD Day, in conjunction with National Hemp Day (February 4), National Hemp Month (July), National CBD Month (January), and National Pet CBD Month (October), were all founded by cbdMD to bring awareness to the benefits that hemp-derived CBD offers. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S. grown, Non-THC[1] CBD oil products, please visit: www.cbdMD.com.
About cbdMD, Inc.
cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally-recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also a proud partner of Bellator MMA and Life Time, Inc., and has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of “Team cbdMD.” To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, Non-THC[1] CBD products, please visit www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to the expansion of the consumer market for CBD products and our ability to increase our market share, our limited operating history, our ability to expand our business and significantly increase our revenues, our ability to effectively leverage our brand partnerships and sponsorships, our ability to effectively compete in our market, our ability to achieve our net sales guidance, and our ability to report profitable operations in the future. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.