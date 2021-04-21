CBD Product-palooza! All the ones I’ve tried and would recommend to you

The CBD craze has been sweeping the nation for a few years now, and the rise in popularity of THC-free cannabis has brought more innovation in product development. From edibles and smokeables to topicals, the best part about CBD products, much like the versatile plant it comes from, is that there are seemingly limitless ways to ingest it!
This column will be divided into three sections— topicals, edibles, and smokeables— and will detail my experience with the types of products I have tried before and how they affected me. As someone with clinically diagnosed anxiety, depression, and an eating disorder, CBD/hemp products taken along with my prescription medicines has tremendously helped with my symptoms. However, that does not mean CBD works for everyone in the same way.
(Writer and Editor’s Note: Be sure to talk with your doctor first to see if using CBD is right for you before trying.)
Topicals
gels, creams, salves, bath bombs/salts, lotions/body butter, soaps, lip balm
When I was about 8 or 9 years old, I fell out of a bunk bed, broke my left wrist, and it never properly healed. So, when carpal tunnel pains hit, I like to use a topical CBD-infused gel to instantly soothe the sharp aching. Immediately after applying a couple of squirts to the affected area, you should feel an icy, tingly sensation that will linger until the product is fully absorbed into the skin. After about four minutes, my achy left wrist wasn’t even noticeable! This sensation typically lasts about two to four hours, depending on your stress level or how much you are paying attention to your pain. Something that doesn’t bug me but may bug others about gels is the menthol/peppermint oil usually found in the ingredients. The price tag of these kinds of products might be hefty to some, as well, ranging anywhere from $30 to $70 per tube. (Pro-tip: A little will go a long way!)
My go-to topical CBD product would definitely be CBD bath bombs or bath salts— they are perfect for either a nice, long, full-body soak or just a footbath. The typical dosage for a CBD bath bomb is 50 mg, which is more than enough and usually costs about $20. (Treat yourself!)
Some bath bombs are too pungent smelling, which tends to make me nauseous, so one with five ingredients or less is ideal. Soaking with either a CBD bath bomb or bath salts for about 15 to 20 minutes should make your muscles feel relaxed and ease inflammation without taking over-the-counter pain relief pills.
Another topical product that has become a favorite of mine is a CBD salve stick, perfect and convenient for applying generously after an intense roller skating session. I love this option because it’s portable, long-lasting, and entirely mess-free. Within seconds of rubbing it on the affected area, I felt the relief, which lingered for a couple of hours. Unlike the gel, there is no cooling sensation.
If your complexion is like mine— pasty white— and you plan to start spending a lot more time in the sun this summer, go ahead and do yourself a favor: invest in some CBD-infused aftersun cream. Trust me, when you are as red as a lobster and radiating heat, aloe alone just doesn’t cut it. (Work smarter, not harder: Get some CBD sunscreen and avoid cosplaying as crustaceans’ altogether.)
For those who don’t like the icy sensation from gels or salves, CBD soaps and lotions scented with essential oils (my favorite is lavender) would be the next best things. The effect of these may not be instantly gratifying or noticeable at first, but over time and with consistent use, you will feel the difference— and your skin will thank you for it in the long run!
Speaking of sunburn, after a day out in the sun, my lips tend to get chapped and irritated. After applying CBD-infused chapstick once in the morning, I noticed the results by lunchtime. As someone who also gets stress-induced cold sores, I rubbed the balm on one that was about to pop up, and I am pretty sure that made it go away before it even started. (Take that insanely overpriced Abreva!)
Edibles
Gummies, chocolates, lollipops, tea/kombucha, MCT oil, tinctures (for people and pets), tonics, capsules, water
I am not too big on edible CBD products because the planty taste can be a bit off-putting, especially when eating candy-like edibles such as gummies, chocolates, and lollipops. However, the effects definitely outweigh the icky taste. When eating these kinds of edibles, it is always a smart idea to not eat them on an empty stomach— or else you will get a gnarly headache.
One edible product that I love and that doesn’t have a bitter, earthy taste is CBD-infused water. I like to think of it as the ultimate sports drink. When I tried it for the first time, it was energizing, hydrating and helped me focus on the long workout ahead. If I could afford to, I’d drink a bottle a day; but the price tag on a 16-ounce bottle of CBD water can range anywhere from $5 to $7, depending on the retailer. And according to leafnation.com, once you buy a bottle of CBD water, drink it quickly because CBD is sensitive to light and will degrade if exposed for an extended period.
My favorite edible CBD product is hands-down, any CBD-infused tea or kombucha. For me, taste-wise, these are the easiest ways to enjoy CBD edibles. Brewing some hot CBD tea is my ideal way to unwind after a long day at work. If I have head or body aches, I will substitute any over-the-counter pain meds for a nice hot cup of CBD tea. (If you are going to try some for the first time, boil the water and let the tea steep for about five to 10 minutes so that it works more effectively.) CBD kombucha, which is another form of tea, is usually served cold. The effects are the same, but something about a cold drink makes me more energized and focused. CBD kombucha is the perfect drink to start the morning, especially if you have a lot of errands to run! Speaking of morning drinks, another edible CBD product that I stan is CBD-infused juice/tonic shots. After a long night out drinking alcohol, waking up to a CBD-infused tonic shot is exactly what I need to get out of bed and recover. The typical dosage for these tonic shots is 20 mg, and they come in a variety of flavors (my favorite is ginger or turmeric).
As far as CBD MCT oil, tinctures, and capsules go, these are my least favorite ways to ingest CBD myself. For one, the taste is very intense (literally like a plant and coconut oil), and the consistency of oil/tinctures is not my favorite. And with capsules, I am indifferent because if I don’t notice the effects immediately, I lose interest. (Yes, I am a millennial who is obsessed with instant gratification.) However, these methods do work, and I’ve had great results— especially from tinctures.
CBD tinctures also work amazingly on anxious, rambunctious pets, but it’s extremely important to talk to your vet first to make sure CBD is right for your pet. You will also need to make sure that you give your pet CBD that is specifically made for animals and follow the appropriate dosing guide. I use 75 mg CBD krill oil for my cat and dog, and while I can’t personally attest to how this stuff tastes and feels, I have noticed its effectiveness almost instantly with both my animals.
Smokeables
Flower, concentrates, and distillates
Ah, now we get to my favorite way of ingesting CBD: smoking! I have found that this is the quickest way to get the effect I like. My favorite smokeable CBD would have to be distillates— which is the purest and most potent form extracted from the hemp plant. While it all comes from the same plant, it isn’t technically CBD. My favorite form of distillate would have to be Delta 8 (also known as D8).
What is D8? According to Leafly.com, D8, or “delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, or delta-8 THC,” is “a cannabis compound that has become popular because of its similarity to THC, the main compound in cannabis that gets you high, causing euphoria, happiness, sedation, symptom relief, and much more. Large amounts of THC are found in a majority of cannabis strains.” D8’s chemical structure is similar to THC (its scientific name is “delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, or delta-9 THC, or just delta-9”), which causes similar effects of Delta-9 THC, but it’s much less potent.
The best thing is, D8 is technically legal in North Carolina, thanks to the 2018 farm bill, so you can find it readily at almost any CBD store. Technically, D8 has more in common with THC than it does with CBD because “Delta-8 THC binds to the body’s endocannabinoid system more like delta-9 THC. CBD doesn’t bind as readily to the endocannabinoid system, making it non-intoxicating, although CBD can offer medicinal benefits for the consumer.” I prefer D8 distillate to CBD distillate because every time I have used CBD distillate, it has given me a headache, which I can’t say I have experienced with D8. D8 kind of makes me feel a bit light-headed, but in the best possible way.
Smoking CBD flower is also a lovely way to get the desired effects quickly and easily. I’ll grab a pre-roll from my favorite CBD shop, and that thing will last at least two smoking sessions, minimum. The only downside to smoking CBD flower is the sticky residue it often leaves in my nose and the skunky smell afterward. I will say CBD flower-rolled cigarettes are perfect for a night out at my favorite bar. That way, I can chain smoke without getting dizzy.
Though I haven’t experienced CBD concentrates as much as I’d like to. The one time I did try it, I noticed that it could be extremely messy without the proper tools. Also, for occasional smokers like myself, the hit from concentrates is extremely harsh, so be prepared to cough. While the effects were worth the hassle, I noticed that, for me, the benefits did not last as long, however, compared to distillates.
I hope this product guide was helpful!
Remember to shop locally for your CBD products, so you know what you are buying is not synthetic. (Beware of buying CBD from online stores out of North Carolina or out of the United States because you never know what you are going to get!) Good thing there are plenty of local CBD shops in the Triad with hemp heads eager to educate and help you find what best suits you and your needs.
