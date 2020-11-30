Proposition 207, the citizens’ initiated ballot measure legalizing the adult-use marijuana market, took effect today following the certification of the 2020 election results by the office of the Secretary of State.
"The certification of Prop. 207 marks a historic day for Arizona," said NORML State Policies Coordinator Carly Wolf. "Voters made their voices heard by rejecting the failed policy of prohibition, and now otherwise law-abiding adults no longer need to live in fear of prosecution and the lifelong collateral consequences that come with it for possessing a plant."
Provisions legalizing marijuana possession (up to one ounce of cannabis and up to five grams of concentrates), use, and personal cultivation (up to six plants for non-commercial purposes in a private residence) take immediate effect. Separate provisions licensing adult-use marijuana businesses and facilitating the expungement of past criminal convictions take effect in 2021.
Following the passage of the measure on Election Day, most county prosecutors immediately began dismissing marijuana possession cases. Under prior law, minor marijuana possession offenses in the state could be prosecuted as felonies and were among the strictest in the nation.
The full text of Prop. 207 can be found here.
NORML advocates for changes in public policy so that the responsible possession and use of marijuana by adults is no longer subject to criminal penalties. NORML further advocates for a regulated commercial cannabis market so that activities involving the for-profit production and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis products are safe, transparent, consumer-friendly, and are subject to state and/or local licensure. Finally, NORML advocates for additional changes in legal and regulatory policies so that those who use marijuana responsibly are no longer face either social stigma or workplace discrimination, and so that those with past criminal records for marijuana-related violations have the opportunity to have their records automatically expunged.
