Hemp Goes Digital! NoCo Hemp Expo Presents its Second in a Series of Online Events Designed for the Industrial Hemp Community to Stay Informed During Social Distancing
Denver, CO – The hemp community is invited to kick off the summer season with an educational journey during the Experience Hemp SUMMER SOLSTICE Virtual Conference & Trade Show, June 16-19, 2020. NoCo Hemp Expo, in conjunction with Let’s Talk Hemp Media, is pleased to announce the four-day conference, which is the second in a series of virtual events designed for industrial hemp professionals during a time of social distancing.
Packed full of programming, the Experience Hemp SUMMER SOLSTICE Event will provide participants with FREE access to six live webcast Supersessions, including dozens of videos and pre-recorded content in the exclusive Let’s Talk Hemp Library & Archives. Additionally, participants will be able to:
Explore innovative hemp brands from around the globe
Engage, discuss and make valuable connections in the virtual Networking Lounges
Search for career opportunities and post resumes in the Job Fair Lounge
Catch footage from past hemp events in the Library
VIRTUAL EXPO HALLS
Visit the virtual Expo Halls featuring a variety of hemp businesses, brands, products, and services and chat with industry professionals. The interactive rooms offer an opportunity to connect with hemp-based businesses and keep the conversations moving forward to strengthen our industry.
“The SUMMER SOLSTICE event allows people the chance to discover new opportunities within the hemp industry and hear from nationally renowned experts. Additionally, participants will experience hemp unlike they ever have before, with new speakers and programming, plus a dedicated Sound Room where guests can check out the sound of hemp,” said Morris Beegle, Let’s Talk Hemp Media Co-founder and Producer of NoCo Hemp Expo.
LIVE WEBCAST SUPERSESSIONS
The Experience Hemp SUMMER SOLSTICE Virtual Conference & Trade Show will feature six 90-minute live webcast Supersessions, offered twice a day, on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, June 16-18. During the sessions, join in live chats and a Q&A with panelists, guest speakers, and webcast hosts Morris Beegle and Rick Trojan. Speakers will be announced soon. The following is the live Supersession schedule:
TUESDAY, JUNE 16,
11:00 am – 12:30 pm MDT
Innovation: Technology Advances Across the Hemp Supply Chain
Stay up to date on the latest exciting innovations happening in the hemp space, from farm and harvesting machinery, drone and data collection technology, extraction and processing equipment, analytics and testing, product development, packaging, and more.
2:00 pm – 3:30 pm MDT
Investor Outlook & the Financial Future of The Hemp Industry
Investment professionals, financial analysts, and business leaders dedicated to the industrial hemp market will share their perspectives on the current hemp investment landscape.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
11:00 am – 12:30 pm MDT
Food Sovereignty, Nutrition & Hemp’s Role
Humans have used hemp for food, medicine, and more since Paleolithic times. Now that it is legal, hemp today is considered a superfood. This discussion will explore what opportunities and roadblocks are ahead in furthering hemp’s role in our food system.
2:00 pm – 3:30 pm MDT
Bast & Hurd: Industrial Hemp Opportunities in Building, Biocomposites, Biofuels & More
Learn more about hemp’s importance beyond CBD and its role in sustainable building and construction, the manufacturing of bio-composite materials such as bioplastics, plant-based biofuels, and other products innovated from its fiber, bast and hurd.
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
11:00 am – 12:30 pm MDT
The 2020 Hemp Crop: Harvesting, Drying, Handling & Finding Markets
Learn from the experts and share what you know on how to get the best return on investment for the 2020 hemp-growing season. This panel will share what they’ve learned to maximize the hemp crop, including best practices and research.
2:00 pm – 3:30 pm MDT
The 1 Percent Solution — Why 0.3% THC is Arbitrary and Wrong
Panelist will address questions regarding the USDA ruling and its latest policy regulations relating to the limit under USDA rules governing hemp cultivation. Join in the conversation as to how the industry can unite and effectively lobby to help effect this needed change.
The Expo halls will remain open through Friday, June 19, with pre-recorded content, trade show, and more networking opportunities.
REGISTRATION INFORMATION
If you participated and registered for the NoCo Hemp Expo EARTH WEEK virtual event this past May, attendees can log in on June 16, 2020, with the same email address. Or register today for the FREE Experience Hemp SUMMER SOLSTICE Virtual Conference & Trade Show. For Exhibitor and Sponsor interest, please click here for more information.
About Let’s Talk Hemp Media
Let’s Talk Hemp is a leading media platform that focuses on “Changing the Cannabis Conversation.” We curate news, education, and information about hemp and cannabis to our podcast listeners, newsletter subscribers, and digital magazine readers so that they can learn more about the industry and get tips and tricks on the latest technologies. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and learn about everything from legal updates, farming, production, and new products entering the hemp and cannabis space. Let’s Talk Hemp is a publication of the Colorado Hemp Company (a division of We Are For Better Alternatives WAFBA) focused specifically on the subject of industrial hemp and cannabis. Let’s Talk Hemp features news globally and shares the benefits of cannabis on health, energy, manufacturing, and the planet (HEMP).
About Colorado Hemp Company
The Colorado Hemp Company, the producer of the 7th Annual NoCo Hemp Expo (NoCo7), is a leading organization for the advancement and advocacy of hemp farming, processing, production, innovation, education, and legalization in the USA. The entire team is committed to researching and developing alternatives so that hemp can once again thrive and help individuals and communities throughout America and around the globe.
