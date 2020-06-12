Jane Howard and Whitney from Green Compass CBD join us on our FB Live Stream to help inform us on the benefits of CBD, and answer questions from our audience. It was incredibly informative and insightful, as well as a great watch for anyone curious about CBD. Follow us at Zero Dark Nerdy on all Social Media Formats and our website is www.popculturepodcast.com. Subscribe and rate us to be entered in our various contests for awesome prizes! Contact us at zdnpodcast@gmail.com
