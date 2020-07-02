ECS Brands is a company on the rise, and the hemp industry giants are looking to expand even more in the coming months. News that they have secured a 10,000 square foot research and development facility that used to belong to Dean Foods should be an indicator that the company means business, and that they are here for the long haul. The market for hemp-based products is growing, and it’s clear that ECS Brands wants to be one of the leading names in this arena.
Fronted by the redoubtable Arthur Jaffee, leading entrepreneur, industry veteran, and co-founder of Elixinol, ECS has grown at a rapid rate, and as such they have outgrown their previous premises. Indeed, even before the construction of their tailor-made cGMP lab was complete, the company was having to move to pastures new.
“The company has been working tirelessly on producing several groundbreaking and trailblazing CBD and hemp product innovations that we are confident will completely revolutionize this space,” said Jaffe. The goal is clearly for the company to push boundaries, innovate, and make its mark across the industry and the business landscape as a whole.
ECS has multiple brands ready to be launched on the market at the same time, and these are set to catapult the business into the spotlight, as well as helping them to become a major player in this industry moving forward.
Jaffee discussed the company’s approach, “All of our brands and products are meticulously researched and based on scientific understanding so that we might give customers the best possible products.” He expanded on this further by saying, “Our brand new facility is the perfect place for us to start expanding the company, researching further, and revamping the way hemp is used for health and wellness.”
In addition to the facility, one of the major factors that encouraged ECS to secure this new space is the fact that it allows them to acquire cutting-edge equipment, as well as a stunning sensory testing facility as well. The company also has major patents pending associated with their QMP (Quantum Molecular Partitioning™) technology.
Jaffee discussed how ECS is looking forward to flexing its tech muscles with the integration of QMP, and its role in water-based extraction. He said, “The technology is geared toward the purification of natural elements from the plants, allowing us to achieve the best possible results and 100% utilization of the hemp plant. This is a truly innovative technology that we think will transform this industry, and we’re delighted to be at the forefront of it.”
ECS is a pioneering company at the forefront of the hemp industry, and they’ve spent years perfect wellness initiatives based on hemp plants. With this new facility, it is an exciting time for the company, and those associated with it.
