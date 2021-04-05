Daren Ziglar has been selected to serve as the new Emergency Services director for Forsyth County.
Ziglar previously worked for Forsyth County Emergency Services as an emergency medical service compliance officer and assistant chief before retiring in 2018. He currently manages Life Star Emergency Services, one of the county’s contract non-emergency medical transport providers. He is also currently the chief of the Walkertown Volunteer Fire Department.
Ziglar emerged as the top candidate after the county conducted a nationwide search. As Emergency Services Director, he will oversee the county’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Fire Service, and 911 Communications divisions. He began his new position on April 5, 2021.
Ziglar has a bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration from Columbia Southern University, an associate’s degree in Emergency Medical Science from Guilford Technical Community College, and a certificate in County Administration from UNC Chapel Hill, among other academic attainments.
He succeeds Tim Black, who recently retired after 20 years of service at Forsyth County.
