Zen-Sations Studio & Spa to Open in Uptowne
High Point, NC – On Friday, May 20, High Point will gain a new business in its Uptowne district. Mary Jeffreys, a minority entrepreneur, is set to open the doors of Zen-Sations Studio & Spa at 10a.m. at 1411 Welborn St., Suite 104A – just behind Tom’s Place.
Multiple services will be available to customers including face, scalp and foot massages, an infrared sauna, and the city’s first salt relaxation room. The lobby also features electric massaging chairs so customers can relax before relaxing.
Opening day will feature light refreshments and a special promotion – For $150, customers can purchase three services and receive a fourth for free.
A registered cosmetologist, Jeffreys has been in the industry for decades. “In choosing a place, High Point felt like home; I knew it was the right place for me,” she shared on opening her business in High Point.
To open the business was a family affair – Mary found the space and her husband, Phillip, did the upfit which included building walls, painting and installing fixtures. High Point Economic Development Corporation (High Point EDC) provided technical assistance in arranging Inspection and Fire Marshall appointments, making community connections, and promoting the opening.
“Mary has been laser-focused from the start and we are excited to see her vision come to fruition,” said Sarah Stevenson, High Point EDC project manager.
Normal operating hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Services can be scheduled by calling the Spa at 336-905-8385 or emailing zensationsstudiospa@gmail.com.
