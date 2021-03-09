Greensboro, N.C. (March 9, 2021) –Zack Matheny officially announces his bid for the District 3 seat on Greensboro’s City Council. Matheny previously held the District 3 seat for more than seven years, before retiring in 2015 to take the position of President and CEO of Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI).
Over Matheny’s four terms as District 3 Councilman, he helped provide numerous positive impacts for the greater community including public safety initiatives and economic development, all while keeping a level tax rate. Today, his priorities continue to be focused on Economic Development, as well as Public Safety and Fiscal Responsibility.
“Since 2015, Downtown Greensboro has experienced tremendous growth with over $500 million in development, including numerous new restaurants and shops, as well as new residential and commercial development,” Matheny adds. “Imagine this growth and more occurring throughout the city. What a tremendous opportunity for all of our citizens.”
Matheny’s decision to run for the District 3 City Council seat is not just his own, it is with his family's blessing, including his children, Cam, William, and Lily Grace, as well as his mother, who moved to Greensboro two years ago.
“I understand the time commitment of holding office, but I also understand how important this city is to my family – which is one reason I want to do everything in my power to provide the best community not just for my family, but for all families in the Triad,” Matheny says. “Politics is not something I ever saw myself doing, however, the ability to represent people and help them is something I hold very dear to my heart.”
