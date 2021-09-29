GREENSBORO, NC - Zack Matheny, the President and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI), has been elected as the President of the North Carolina Downtown Development Association (NCDDA) Board of Directors.
Matheny was elected to a three-year term on the NCDDA board.
Since taking the position at DGI in July 2015, Downtown Greensboro has undergone tremendous growth with over $500 million in development including numerous new restaurants, shops, and businesses. In addition, the organization has been instrumental in supporting small businesses in the center city during the course of the pandemic, investing over $250,000 in Retail Revitalization Grants, Feeding the Frontlines, #DGSOtogo and the Summer Passport program. Matheny also serves on the International Downtown Association Board of Directors.
The NCDDA is a non-profit organization leading in education and advocacy for economic growth and development in North Carolina’s downtowns. NCDDA members include downtown development managers, coordinators and Main Street managers; economic developers; town planners; town managers; architects; landscape architects; developers; and other professions related to the development of North Carolina’s downtowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.