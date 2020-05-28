Grant opportunity for organizations working to achieve state-level systemic change
Winston-Salem, NC – Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation (ZSR) is notifying applicants of some changes to our State-Level Systemic Change Strategy Fall 2020 grant cycle.
COVID-19 has changed the world in which we live, yet its full ramifications are not yet known. While ZSR is continuing to address short term urgent needs during this time, it wants to remain supportive of our longstanding grantee partners who are working towards state-level systemic change and at the same time remain open to new ideas and opportunities, some of which may be the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To this end, Trustees made several decisions during their May 2020 Board meeting, one of which includes modifications to the State-Level Systemic Change Strategy Fall 2020 grant cycle.
ZSR’s State-Level Systemic Change Strategy supports state, regional and local organizations, coalitions, or collaboratives that are working to achieve systemic change at the state level within and across the following priority areas: Advancing Public Education, Fostering a Healthy and Sustainable Environment, Promoting Social and Economic Justice, and Strengthening Democracy. ZSR recognizes that each of these four areas intersect in multiple ways, and will look for approaches that not only strengthen each, but also work across them.
While the Foundation has a smaller funding pool to make State-Level Systemic Change Strategy grants in the Fall of 2020, ZSR will have an open cycle to accept applications from any eligible organization that is interested in applying for a grant to do state-level systemic change work. In recognition of the existing relationship the Foundation has with its current State-Level Systemic Change (SLSC) grantees whose grants will be ending in December 2020 – which we are referring to as SLSC December 2020 Grantees – we have chosen to provide them with a streamlined application process only if they are applying for a continuation of their ongoing work. ZSR will follow up directly with SLSC December 2020 Grantees outlining a process through which they can apply to continue their ongoing work. This streamlined process does not imply that a grant will be awarded.
Any organization that is not a SLSC December 2020 Grantee applying to do ongoing work will need to submit ZSR’s standard application. For example, if you are a new applicant, a former grantee or a current grantee applying for new work, you will need to submit our standard application. Also, organizations may request multi-year funding; however, in an effort to remain responsive, flexible and adaptive to the rapid changes that we are experiencing, the Foundation anticipates making a limited number of multi-year awards for the Fall 2020 grant cycle.
“ZSR recognizes that COVID-19 is impacting many of the nonprofit organizations that are working across these four priority areas,” said Maurice “Mo” Green, executive director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. “For decades, ZSR has supported our long-term grantees who are making positive changes to state-level systems and structures to ensure that North Carolina is a place where all people can thrive. Given the current challenges that we are facing, ZSR is providing a streamlined application for SLSC December 2020 Grantees only if they are applying for a continuation of their ongoing work. ZSR is asking all other applicants to fill out ZSR’s standard application so that we can better understand the work that new applicants, former grantees or current grantees applying for new work are looking to do, some of which may be the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
We encourage all applicants to read through our list of Frequently Asked Questions for the State-Level Systemic Change Strategy Fall 2020 grant cycle and Rarely Fund List to determine whether their work fits into the State-Level Systemic Change Strategy.
The deadline to submit an application for the State-Level Systemic Change Strategy Fall 2020 grant cycle is July 23, 2020 at 12:00pm (noon).
For more information about ZSR’s State-Level Systemic Change Strategy, including eligibility criteria and/or how to apply, visit: https://www.zsr.org/state-level.
ABOUT Z. SMITH REYNOLDS FOUNDATION
Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation (ZSR) is committed to improving the quality of life for all North Carolinians. ZSR is a statewide, private, family foundation that has been a catalyst for positive change in North Carolina for more than 80 years. In June 2018, the Foundation announced All For NC: Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation’s Framework for Grantmaking and Learning. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, the Foundation has invested $589 million into North Carolina. To learn more about ZSR and its All For NC Framework, visit www.zsr.org.
