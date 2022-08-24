Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation Announces the Retirement of Executive Director Maurice "Mo" Green
Green has served as executive director since 2016
Winston-Salem, NC (Aug. 24, 2022) – The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation announces the retirement of its Executive Director Maurice "Mo" Green. Green will stay on until March 31, 2023, to assist the Foundation and the Board of Trustees as they conduct a search and hire the next Executive Director.
During Green's nearly 6.5-year tenure with ZSR, the Foundation launched All For NC, its current Framework for Grantmaking and Learning. This Framework has enhanced the Foundation's efforts to improve the quality of life for all North Carolinians. Through the Framework's State-Level Systemic Change Strategy, the Foundation continued to support efforts to strengthen democracy, advance public education, foster a healthy and sustainable environment, and promote social and economic justice. Through the Framework’s two other major strategies, namely the Community Based Strategy and the Exploratory, Visionary Ideas Strategy, the Foundation implemented several new initiatives including the Community Progress Fund, the Collaborative Problem Solving Approach in five communities, the All For NC Fellowship, and the Inclusive Public Art initiative.
“The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation Board of Trustees and staff want to thank Mo for his dedication to and passion for the work of the Foundation over his six plus years of service,” said Foundation President W. Noah Reynolds. “During this time, he launched our All for NC strategy, led the Foundation through a difficult pandemic, and worked with the Trustees to reposition the Foundation for the future. We wish Mo and his family, wife Stephanie and children, Isaiah and Brianna, all the best during his retirement.”
"It has been an incredible joy, honor, privilege and blessing to serve the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, its grantees, and the State of North Carolina," said Green. "I am confident that the Foundation, with its passionate Trustees and wonderful staff, will continue to help create a better North Carolina for all of its residents during the next several months and long after I retire."
###
ABOUT THE Z. SMITH REYNOLDS FOUNDATION
The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation (ZSR) is committed to improving the quality of life for all North Carolinians. ZSR is a statewide, private, family foundation that has been a catalyst for positive change in North Carolina for more than 80 years. In June 2018, the Foundation announced All For NC: Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation’s Framework for Grantmaking and Learning. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, the Foundation has invested more than $627 million into North Carolina. To learn more about ZSR and its Framework, visit www.zsr.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.