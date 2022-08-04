Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation Announces New Program Officers
Alexandria Jones and Eniris Riddick will serve as Social and Economic Justice Program Officers
Winston-Salem, NC (Aug. 4, 2022) – The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation is pleased to announce that Alexandria Jones and Eniris Riddick will join the staff of the Foundation as program officers, overseeing the Social and Economic Justice priority area, later this month.
The Foundation has made these hires to support its mission and the strategies set forward in its All For NC Framework for Grantmaking and Learning. Together, Alex and Eniris will work to develop effective strategies for the Foundation to facilitate positive systemic change, analyze grant applications, support applicants and grantee partners, help develop organizational capacity and evaluate the effectiveness of the Foundation’s strategies. Their work will help inform final grant decisions made by the Foundation’s Trustees.
“We are excited to have Alex and Eniris join our team,” said Maurice “Mo” Green, executive director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. “Both have a deep understanding of systems-change strategies and experience with issue areas connected to social and economic justice. Thanks to their knowledge and expertise, we can work toward making positive changes to state-level systems and structures to ensure that North Carolina is a place where all people can thrive.”
Alex comes to the Foundation from her role as Associate Director of Digital Philanthropy with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She previously worked or consulted with a number of organizations, including Organize 2020, Racial and Social Justice Caucus of the North Carolina Association of Educators; National Farm Worker Ministry; the Fund for Democratic Communities and the United Methodist Church. Alex has a Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Illinois University.
“The living legacy of Z. Smith Reynolds exists in every corner of North Carolina, and I feel truly honored to be given the opportunity to be a part of carrying out this work,” Alex said. “I am excited to begin connecting with the people and organizations across the state that are on the ground, day by day, working to create social change in North Carolina. Those who are both impacted by social and economic systems and who are leading the charge for change are at the heart of this work and I am looking forward to learning from and being in service to them.”
Eniris comes to the Foundation from her role as Executive Director of FaithAction International House. She previously worked with a number of organizations including Trellis Supportive Care; Catholic Charities, Diocese of Charlotte; and Family Services, Inc. Eniris has a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Public Administration, both from the University of Puerto Rico.
“The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation is a pillar in the community, an organization that embraces change and continues learning and adjusting to the emergent needs of North Carolina,” Eniris said. “I am excited to start working to continue moving their mission forward. I am also looking forward to providing assistance and support to grantees to help them succeed in their programmatic efforts.”
The Foundation posted the program officer position in February 2022, which is based in Winston-Salem, NC. It received more than 125 applications for the two positions.
ABOUT THE Z. SMITH REYNOLDS FOUNDATION
The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation (ZSR) is committed to improving the quality of life for all North Carolinians. ZSR is a statewide, private, family foundation that has been a catalyst for positive change in North Carolina for more than 80 years. In June 2018, the Foundation announced All For NC: Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation’s Framework for Grantmaking and Learning. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, the Foundation has invested more than $627 million into North Carolina. To learn more about ZSR and its Framework, visit www.zsr.org.
