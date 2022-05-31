YWCA of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County Announces 2022 Women of Vision Honorees
Each of the Five Honorees Will be Recognized at Upcoming Virtual Awards on June 2
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (May 31, 2022) — The YWCA of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County announced the five honorees of its annual Women of Vision awards who will be recognized at a special virtual awards event on Thursday, June 2. The event recognizes extraordinary women who have harnessed their knowledge, creativity, and leadership for the betterment of the community.
“The YWCA of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is beyond excited to finally announce the honorees of this year’s Women of Vision awards, an award that recognizes women in the community who go above and beyond for its overall betterment and success,” said Christy Respess, president and CEO of Winston-Salem’s local YWCA. “All of these women have demonstrated — each in their own way — a commitment to eliminating racism and empowering women while promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.”
The 2022 Women of Vision honorees include the following:
Dr. Cynthia Williams Brown, Health Equity Advocate Award
Dr. Cynthia Brown is the interim associate dean of education, quality assurance, and community engagement in the College of Arts, Science, Business, and Education Business at Winston-Salem State University (WSSU). Brown has championed community health outreach programs, as well as worked toward obtaining health equity for all persons.
Iris Cole, Social Justice Champion Award
Iris Cole is a social entrepreneur and founding partner of She Raises the Bar, a corporate social responsibility and sustainability consulting firm, and Do Good Artist, a social impact design firm that’s pioneering social change through multi-sector collaborations between the arts and other industries.
Tricia McManus, Transformative Educator Award
Tricia McManus currently serves as the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ eighth superintendent after becoming deputy superintendent in June 2020. Throughout her expansive education career, McManus has increased proficiencies in reading levels while also developing a unique talent management system to attract school leaders.
Wanda Starke, Legacy Award
Wanda Starke is most notably known for her 44-year journalism career. Recently retiring from the WXII broadcast team in December 2020 after starting in 1994, Starke has upheld a personal commitment to bettering the lives of children in foster care while simultaneously serving on several local boards bettering the community at-large.
Catrina Thompson, Community Bridge Builder Award
Catrina Thompson is the chief of police for the City of Winston-Salem, a position responsible for 570 sworn officers and an annual budget of $80 million. Over the past 27 years with the department, Thompson has made impacts on fairness and equity while also championing for human rights.
The community is invited to join the free event, which will be streamed virtually on Thursday, June 2 from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register, visit here.
All proceeds of the event support the YWCA’s change for life programs that empower low income and underserved students, women with substance abuse use disorders, and members to develop healthy lifestyles. Donations are always accepted and can be made here.
ABOUT THE YWCA
Serving the Winston-Salem community for over 100 years, the YWCA of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is affiliated with the national YWCA whose mission is “eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.” The YWCA offers local programs that empower low income and at-risk children, empower women to live successful lives as they recover from substance abuse, & empower YWCA members to live healthy lives. ywcaws.org
