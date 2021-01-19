WINSTON-SALEM, NC (JAN. 19, 2021)—Winston-Salem’s YWCA has named Casie M. Hammons director of development. A Winston-Salem native, Hammons comes to the YWCA with more than 12 years nonprofit and development experience in the area, most recently with Senior Services, Inc., and the Winston-Salem Symphony.
Hammons received her bachelor’s degree from University of North Carolina Wilmington and holds a master’s degree in nonprofit management from High Point University. She is active in the community in leadership and volunteer pursuits, including the Association of Fundraising Professionals and Leadership Winston-Salem.
“The wonderful mission, work culture and outstanding team are what drew me to the YWCA, and throughout the interview process, my enthusiasm for the position continued to swell,” Hammons said. “Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to have a front row seat to see how philanthropy changes lives. I know this position will be no different. It is no secret we are living in a turbulent climate. Together, let us leverage this opportunity to propel YWCA’s mission forward.”
YWCA Case Statement
Every day we turn on the lights and open the doors to answer the cry for justice. We will get up and do the work until injustice is rooted out, institutions are transformed, and until the world sees women, girls, and people of color the way we do: EQUAL. POWERFUL. UNSTOPPABLE.
For more information, please visit ywcaws.org or call 336-354-1589
