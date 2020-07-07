As we move our community forward, it is important for us to have important conversations around racial equity. YWCA, Community Builders, Resilience High Point and Business High Point have partnered together to offer a series of virtual conversations titled “Where Do We Go From Here?” Are you curious about racial equity and want to become more aware of the real issues impacting our community? In part three of our "Where Do We Go From Here?" panel discussion, local leaders discuss the healthcare system and disparities that impact our communities of color. Join us on Thursday, July 9th at 6:30pm to be apart of the conversation. Individuals can register for Zoom through Event Bright or they can watch live on YWCA Facebook page.
Event Bright Link for July 9th : CLICK HERE
The first conversation focused on the experiences of individuals who had gone through the Phase 1 REI (Racial Equity Institute) program. The second discussed the area of educational disparities. This Thursday, July 9th at 6:30 pm, there will be a discussion on health disparities.
YWCA’s Community Builders will additionally host a virtual Racial Equity Institute (REI) Groundwater presentation on Friday, July 31st from 9 am to noon. We want to invite you to this important program to learn more about Racial Equity. If you have any questions or to register for the program, you can reach out to Heidi Majors at hmajors@ywcahp.com YWCA has received a grant from the High Point Community Foundation and The Earl & Katherine Congdon Family Foundation to continue to bring racial equity training to our community. This event is Free.
Program Description: A Groundwater Approach to Racial Equity is a lively and interactive program that will establish a foundational understanding of how race-based structural inequities impact social, political, economic outcomes in every institution and system in this country. This workshop will provide leaders with a basic understanding of how racism is structural in nature and what that means to our efforts to eliminate racial disparities.
Featuring expert trainers from the Racial Equity Institute.
Who should attend? Anybody with an interest in advancing racial equity, including public and elected officials, institutional leaders, community partners, service providers, school officials, higher education leaders, agency heads and local government leaders.
About Community Builders
Community Builders is a grassroots initiative facilitated by YWCA High Point comprised of residents committed to the work of anti-racism. This group includes leaders who work with the City of High Point, nonprofits, faith leaders, foundations, High Point University, and in local businesses. Launched in the fall of 2018, the group creates education opportunities through a partnership with the Racial Equity Institute. It’s goal is to develop help residents and leaders in High Point understand systematic racism and create racial equity strategies.
About Resilience High Point:
Resilience High Point is an alliance of public, private, and non-profit organizations collaborating to develop integrated infrastructure that empowers all individuals and families to thrive. It aims to support agencies that address income disparity through workforce development, education, and training; advocate for expanded and enhanced transportation systems; provide mental health and trauma training to any service provider; and connect and collaborate on community resources and solutions. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/resiliencehighpoint.
