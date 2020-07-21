Greensboro, NC: Today, Yokefellow Prison Ministry, which has served inmates across the State of North Carolina for 50 years, announced its plans to launch an online version of its group mentoring ministry on July 27, using Zoom to provide support for people who are transitioning from prison back into society.
While NC prisons remain closed to volunteers, Yokefellow Prison Ministry is expanding the reach of its ministry to returning citizens to assist them in developing new disciplines for personal responsibility and contribution to family and community as they return from incarceration.
In reaction to shifting the ministry’s focus to those returning to society from prison during the COVID-19 pandemic, Yokefellow Prison Ministry President David Morton said, “We can offer hope to those who are feeling restless or gloomy. We can offer encouragement to those feeling isolated or uncertain about tomorrow. We can provide support to those who feel disenfranchised, misunderstood and beaten down.”
Yokefellow Prison Ministry’s Virtual Aftercare Program will launch on July 27:
• Weekly online group mentoring support will be provided Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. using Zoom.
• Meetings will be accessible from any computer or smart phone using video or audio, or from any telephone using audio only.
• Anyone who could benefit from group mentoring support to assist in the transition from prison back into society is welcome to attend.
About Yokefellow Prison Ministry: Yokefellow Prison Ministry is an interdenominational, racially-diverse Christian ministry of reconciliation founded on the idea that people’s lives are changed through committed relationships.
The ministry is conducted by trained volunteers who are not focused on worship, preaching, teaching, counseling, or Bible study, but provide a ministry of listening, sharing, caring, encouragement and support for those who are or have been in prison, regardless of religious affiliation.
