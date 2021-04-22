[GREENSBORO, NC] — On Saturday, May 1, the YMCA of Greensboro will host a job fair to help fill open part-time positions in multiple departments across many of its Guilford County locations. The event will provide specific information about employment opportunities for youth development leaders (summer camp counselors and site coordinators), swim instructors, member services and lifeguards.
“A job with the Y is a great opportunity to transform a passion for community into a rewarding and successful career,” says Sherri Self, human resources director at the YMCA of Greensboro. “Many of our leadership staff began their YMCA careers in part-time roles, so we are excited to host this event and meet the future generation of Y leaders in our area.”
The event will be held 10 a.m. to noon at the Ragsdale Family YMCA, located at 900 Bonner Drive in Jamestown. Event attendees will have the opportunity to learn about open positions at YMCA of Greensboro branches, gain insight into working at the Y, and if desired, apply for roles onsite. Locations that will be onsite include Bryan YMCA, Spears YMCA, Hayes-Taylor YMCA, Ragsdale YMCA and YMCA Camp Weaver.
For more information, visit ymcagreensboro.org/JobFair.
About the YMCA of Greensboro
The YMCA of Greensboro was founded in 1889 with a mission to put Judeo-Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all. Through its eight branches and YMCA Camp Weaver, the YMCA of Greensboro is strengthening the foundations of our community by offering a warm and friendly environment where people of all ages, races, faiths, beliefs, and physical and financial abilities participate in worthwhile programs and meaningful experiences that make a positive difference in their lives. For more information on the YMCA of Greensboro, visit www.ymcagreensboro.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.