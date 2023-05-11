YMCA of Greensboro Free Safety Around Water Kickoff Event with POOLCORP
Greensboro, N.C., May 11, 2023 – YMCA of Greensboro received funding from POOLCORP for the second year in a row to offer free Safety Around Water classes throughout Guilford and Rockingham Counties. The grant will fund 1,200 free Safety Around Water classes, plus, 50 lifeguard trainings. Y Safety Around Water classes will provide children and adults with fundamental water and lifesaving training. These classes are recommended for individuals who have not had prior swim lessons.
To celebrate, the YMCA of Greensboro Free Safety Around Water Kickoff Event Saturday, May 20 at 1-4pm at Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA, 2630 E. Florida Street in Greensboro.
According to the CDC, two kids die from drowning every day and drowning is the second leading cause of death for kids ages 5–14 years old. Sixty percent of kids who drown are within 10 feet of safety according to Safe Kids Worldwide. Learn more at https://www.ymcagreensboro.org/saw
About the YMCA of Greensboro
The YMCA of Greensboro was founded in 1889 with a mission to put Judeo-Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all. Through its seven branches and YMCA Camp Weaver, the YMCA of Greensboro is strengthening the foundations of our community by offering a warm and friendly environment where people of all ages, races, faiths, beliefs, and physical and financial abilities participate in programs and experiences that make a positive difference in their lives. For more information on the YMCA of Greensboro, visit ymcagreensboro.org.
