FROM DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION TO RACIAL EQUITY
GREENSBORO, NC — The 8:46 Series returns with a new webinar for those who wish to cultivate a more racially inclusive environment at their workplaces and in their communities. Inspired by the tragic events that launched a worldwide movement, the YMCA of Greensboro and the NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad originally partnered in August 2020 to launch The 8:46 Series. The first phase was comprised of 3-hour virtual events that educated more than 900 community members about systemic racism and its impact on our society. Now, the YMCA of Greensboro and the NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad are launching this second phase of The 8:46 Series in an effort to further educate business and community leaders and inspire them to take action.
The first offering in this second phase is a 90-minute panel discussion on Jan. 12 at noon, which will explore diverse racial equity journeys, personal growth strategies, vulnerabilities and ways to work together. The virtual event is free and open to the community.
“The 8:46 Series aims to be a source of education and a springboard for action. Our events last year were just the beginning, and we look forward to continuing to drive conversation, understanding and action throughout our community,” said Rhonda Anderson, President/CEO at the YMCA of Greensboro.
The webinar features panelists from multiple Triad organizations. It is moderated by Brent Christensen, President & CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. Panelists include:
- Kiva Elliott, VP, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Cone Health
- Effie McMillian, Executive Director of Equity, Access, and Acceleration, Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools
- Calandra Walker Jarrell, Senior Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion Executive at Bank of America
“It is our hope that in this next phase of sessions that we will be able to challenge our attendees to learn new skills and approaches to drive the kind of inclusive and equitable results we all want to see in our community,” says Ivan Canada, NCCJ’s executive director.
Current sponsors include Liberty Hardware, SJ Edwards Foundation, United Healthcare, Weaver Foundation, Kontoor Brands, American National Bank & Trust, First Bank, Cone Health Foundation, Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Women’s Professional Forum Foundation, BB&T (now Truist) and Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine.
To register for the program, visit www.ymcagreensboro.org/846.
About the YMCA of Greensboro
The YMCA of Greensboro was founded in 1889 with a mission to put Judeo-Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. Through its eight branches and YMCA Camp Weaver, the YMCA of Greensboro is strengthening the foundations of our community by offering a warm and friendly environment where people of all ages, races, faiths, beliefs, and physical and financial abilities participate in worthwhile programs and meaningful experiences that make a positive difference in their lives. For more information on the YMCA of Greensboro, please visit www.ymcagreensboro.org.
About the NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad
The NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad is a human relations organization that works to build communities free of bias, bigotry and racism by promoting understanding and respect among all cultures, races and religions. For more information on NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad, please visit www.nccjtriad.org
