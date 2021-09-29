FOCUSES ON DIVERSITY, INCLUSION AND RACIAL EQUITY
GREENSBORO, NC — The 8:46 Series* returns with new sessions for those who wish to cultivate a more racially inclusive environment at their workplaces and in their communities. The YMCA of Greensboro and NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad, hosts of the series, announced its fall program schedule that is a part of the Beyond the 8:46 Series focused on diversity, inclusion and racial equity in the workplace. The virtual events are free and open to the community.
Upcoming sessions include:
- October 14, 12-1:30pm: “Unconscious Bias” – featuring Michael Robinson
- October 16, 10-11:30pm: “Youth Voices for Sustainable Change” – moderated by Dr. Oliver M. Thomas and featuring youth leaders from both NCCJ and the YMCA of Greensboro
- November 4, 12-1:30pm: “Sharpen Your Inclusion Edge: Learn to Develop Sustainable Inclusion Plan for Organizational Transformation” – featuring Jada Monica Drew
Inspired by the tragic events that launched a worldwide movement, the YMCA of Greensboro and NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad originally partnered in August 2020 to launch The 8:46 Series. The first series of virtual events in 2020 educated more than 900 community members on systemic racism and its impact on our society. Earlier this year, the organizations debuted the next phase, “Beyond the 8:46 Series.”
“We’ve been pleased with the community’s sustained engagement in our program offerings and hope that they will continue to learn with us and invite others in the community to join us. I’m especially thrilled that we have a session focused on providing a platform to hear directly from young people about their ideas and reflections,” said Ivan Canada, executive director of NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad.
Current sponsors of The 8:46 Series include Liberty Hardware, SJ Edwards Foundation, United Healthcare, Weaver Foundation, Kontoor Brands, American National Bank & Trust, First Bank, Cone Health Foundation, Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Women’s Professional Forum Foundation, BB&T (now Truist) and Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine.
For more details on the events or to register, visit ymcagreensboro.org/846.
*Note: In summer 2020, The 8:46 Series was named for the eight minutes and forty-six second period when the officer’s knee was on George Floyd’s neck. As we have since learned, the officer’s knee was in fact pressed against Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes.
About the YMCA of Greensboro
The YMCA of Greensboro was founded in 1889 with a mission to put Judeo-Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. Through its eight branches and YMCA Camp Weaver, the YMCA of Greensboro is strengthening the foundations of our community by offering a warm and friendly environment where people of all ages, races, faiths, beliefs, and physical and financial abilities participate in worthwhile programs and meaningful experiences that make a positive difference in their lives. For more information on the YMCA of Greensboro, please visit ymcagreensboro.org.
About the NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad
The NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad is a human relations organization that works to build communities free of bias, bigotry and racism by promoting understanding and respect among all cultures, races and religions. For more information on NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad, please visit www.nccjtriad.org
