Once again, YES! Weekly has proven that it’s not only your entertainment source but your award-winning alternative newspaper by bringing home more than a dozen editorial and advertising awards to the Triad region.
Members of the North Carolina Press Association were honored during the organization’s 148th annual convention Fri., Feb. 26, 2021. This year’s event, which is typically held in Raleigh, N.C., was held virtually due to COVID-19 protocols and procedures allowing newsrooms to celebrate together safely.
NCPA’s editorial and advertising contest is one of the largest in the nation, with over 4,000 entries submitted by more than 100 newspaper and news organizations, according to the organization’s website. Awards covered entries published between October 2019 and September 2020 and were judged by the West Virginia Press Association members.
“To be recognized by our peers with an award is extremely gratifying and gives us great pride in knowing what we are doing is making a difference. But to receive 21 evokes a feeling of accomplishment and shows the dedication we exhibit is acknowledged,” said Charles Womack, publisher of YES! Weekly. “We are so happy and proud to serve the Triad and do what we do. I feel very fortunate that our peers in the media business recognize our quality journalism and design.”
YES! Weekly, published by Womack Newspapers Inc., won 21 awards in its division: four 3rd place, four 2nd place, and five 1st place in the advertising category and four 3rd place, three 2nd, and one 1st place in the editorial category.
“While we don’t do the job for recognition or awards, I’m extremely proud of my team as they are recognized for consistently creating quality work and producing superior reporting,” said Chanel Davis, editor of YES! Weekly. “We will continue to strive for excellence as that is what our readers expect from us.”
Our mission was to bring hard and fair news, insightful commentary, and comprehensive cultural writing to Greensboro. Since then, we have expanded our coverage to include High Point, Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Jamestown, Archdale, Thomasville, Clemmons, Oak Ridge, Summerfield, and the other cities and towns of the North Carolina Piedmont Triad. With a commitment to honest coverage, common-sense editorial policy, and great writing, YES! Weekly has become a vital part of the Triad media scene, breaking stories and uncovering hidden cultural gems.
Below is a list of the categories and awards won by YES! Weekly and its staff.
Third Place
- Motor Vehicle Ad - Alex Farmer - Frank Myers Auto Maxx
- Entertainment Ad - Alex Farmer - Duck Donuts
- Use of Color - Alex Farmer - Mother Herb CBD
- Newspaper Promotion - Alex Farmer - Triad Coloring Book
- General News Reporting - Katie Murawski - YES! Weekly’s coverage of the #OccpyWSNC Movement
- Illustration/Photo Illustration/Print or interactive graphics - Austin Kindley -YES! Weekly Illustration Submissions
- Use of Photographs - Staff - YES! Weekly’s Use of Photographs in July 2020
- Magazine or Niche Publication - YES! Weekly Staff - Triad Coloring Book
Second Place
- Motor Vehicle Ad - Alex Farmer - Taylor’s Discount Tire
- Entertainment Ad - Alex Farmer - Black Powder Smokehouse
- Healthcare/Medical Ad - Alex Farmer - Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Small Ad - Alex Farmer - Elm Street Lounge
- Editorials - Katie Murawski - COVID-19, Black Lives Matter editorials
- Community Coverage - Staff - YES! Weekly’s Community Coverage
- Appearance and Design - Staff - YES! Weekly - Appearance and Design entry
First Place
- Entertainment Ad - Alex Farmer - Easy Peasy 2
- Retail Ad - Alex Farmer - Winston Hemp Co.
- Use of Color - Alex Farmer - The Treasure Club
- Newspaper Promotion - Alex Farmer - Cutest Pet
- Small Ad - Alex Farmer - Speakeasy Tavern
- Use of Social Media - Staff - YES! Weekly’s use of social media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.