YES! Weekly Wins 10 State Press Awards
2022 NCPA Editorial and Advertising Awards
(Raleigh, NC) YES! Weekly received 10 State Press Awards at the 149th North Carolina Press Association's (NCPA) annual advertising and editorial contest Thurs., Aug. 25, 2022 in Raleigh.
YES! Weekly, founded in 2005, won 4 First Place awards, 3 Second Place awards and 3 Third Place awards.
"This is very exciting and I am so, so proud of our team and all their hard work," said Charles Womack, Publisher of Y!W. "We don't do this for the awards, but winning top industry awards like these and being recognized by our peers, shows us we are doing it right. We will constantly strive for excellence and to put out the best weekly newspaper in the Triad, the state and beyond."
NCPA’s advertising and editorial contest is one of the largest in the nation with over 4,000 entries submitted by more than 125 newspapers and news organizations.
The Henry Lee Weathers Freedom of Information Award honors journalists or newspapers for exceptional work in advancing or upholding the cause of Freedom of Information. It also recognizes excellence in reporting about access to government-held information and the First Amendment. Tom Boney, Jr. and staff from Alamance News, Dan Kane, Kate Murphy and Martha Quillin from the News & Observer, and Greg Barnes, and Bill Kirby Jr. from CityView TODAY, were recognized as the best in their respective divisions for this award.
The Hugh Morton Photographer of the year award recognizes a photographer's body of work for the contest year and is the most prestigious photography award we give. This year the Judges from Iowa Press Association recognized Bob Karp from 27587 Magazine, Khadejeh Nikouyeh from the Charlotte Observer and Ken Fine from NewOldNorth.com.
The Duke University/Green-Rossiter Award for Distinguished Newspaper Work in Higher Education recognized Sara Pequeño from Indy Week for her work on Nikole Hannah-Jones’ experience with UNC Emblematic of Struggle for Black women in Academia. Kate Murphy, Martha Quillin, and Lucille Sherman from the News & Observer were recognized for their coverage of North Carolina’s universities. Joe Killian from N.C Policy Watch was recognized for his coverage on political pressure in higher education.
A list of categories and rules can be found at ncpress.com. For a full list of winners, visit www.ncpress.com
