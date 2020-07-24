Greensboro, NC – On July 23rd Xtern Software hosted a team building exercise with their employees assembling 300 toiletry kits benefiting United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Family Success Center.
The Volunteer Center of the Triad facilitated the project. Carley Swaim Walker, executive director of The Volunteer Center said, “Working with the Xtern employees was fun from the start. They were excited to engage in a giving opportunity and eager to learn more about how the toiletry kits would benefit those in need. They assembled kits with items like toothpaste, deodorant, and combs and wrote inspirational messages for each kit.”
“There’s so much need in our community right now, and our team really appreciated getting to help in such a tangible way. We definitely plan to do another project like this again soon,” said Kier Davis, president of Xtern Software.
The Family Success Center was grateful to receive the kits. United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Family Success Centers bundle services in one location and remove barriers by offering childcare and transportation. It is a nationally recognized model serving the entire family as they empower people to become financially stable.
Learn more about how you, your company or nonprofit can participate in similar projects at www.volunteercentertriad.org
About The Volunteer Center:
The mission of The Volunteer Center is to strengthen our community by creating meaningful volunteer connections. We connect people, promote volunteerism, support nonprofits, and build partnerships. For more information about TVC, please visit www.volunteergso.org
